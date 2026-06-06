LETTERS | Dear Mr Mayor, we want water

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Residents deserve transparency, accountability and solutions rather than promises that are not reflected in reality, writes Natasha Salie of Crosby in an open letter to Joburg mayor Dada Morero. File photo.

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An open letter to Dada Morero.

I am writing as a frustrated resident of Crosby, Johannesburg, regarding the water crisis.

Despite your recent public statements and television appearances assuring residents that the Brixton water tower is operational and the water supply issues have been resolved, the reality tells a different story. Residents of Crosby continue to experience daily water interruptions. Our water is regularly cut off around 9pm and, if we are fortunate, returns around 11am the next day.

This unacceptable situation has a severe impact on our daily lives. Families wake up as early as 4am to boil enough water for basic hygiene and household needs. With winter approaching, children prepare for school by using bucket showers. This is neither dignified nor sustainable.

The financial burden is equally concerning. My water bill for last month was R2,100 yet I am not receiving a reliable water supply. In addition, my electricity costs have increased significantly because we have to boil water to meet our family’s needs.

The consequences extend beyond inconvenience. The ongoing uncertainty and daily struggle to access a basic human necessity is affecting residents physically, emotionally and mentally. Every aspect of our home and work lives is disrupted.

I find it difficult to reconcile your public assurances with the lived reality of Crosby residents. If the water tower is indeed fully operational, why do we still endure these prolonged daily outages? The information being communicated to the public does not reflect our experience.

I respectfully request an honest explanation and immediate action to restore water to Crosby. Residents deserve transparency, accountability and solutions rather than promises that are not reflected in reality.

As citizens and ratepayers, we expect better service. The ongoing failure to provide a basic service will undoubtedly influence how residents view the leadership of the city in future elections, including on November 4.

We urge you to address this matter with the urgency it deserves.

- Natasha Salie, Crosby

Ask why people want secession

Mike Siluma’s article on Cape independence (”Those mulling secession are playing with fire", May 31) was a sobering read that highlighted a number of important issues facing South Africa, just perhaps not in the manner Siluma intended.

One of South Africa’s greatest challenges is that, ideologically, it has been reduced to a majoritarian echo chamber. Many of its most fundamental questions have been asked and answered, not through evidence-based introspection, intellectual debate and due consideration of other people’s viewpoints, but by the deliberate and uncompromising enforcement of one world view. The majority have written the law in parliament, interpreted it through judges appointed for their ideological compliance, and established the moral framework which determines which beliefs are socially acceptable and which are not.

Such is the moral certainty that this echo chamber has engendered that Siluma can write about Cape independence without even once asking the question: why would people want it?

As a rule, people do not want to secede from countries where they feel welcome and valued, and where their fundamental needs are being met. At the heart of most secession movements is a grievance. Until you interrogate and understand that grievance, the opinions you hold are almost certain to be shallow, subjective and therefore flawed.

It was telling that Siluma framed secession around the rejection of nonracialism, inclusivity, unity and embracing diversity. I would argue that the pursuit of these ideals is the very essence of Cape independence.

It is not the people of the Western Cape who are acting unreasonably; they simply want to be governed according to their democratic will and to live in a safer, more prosperous, less racialised society — Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group

Coloured and white South Africans, especially those born after 1994, may struggle to interpret pervasive race-based policies which intentionally discriminate against them as “nonracialism” especially when those policies are designed to create barriers to their meritorious progress. It is unlikely that Afrikaners feel that diversity is being embraced when their language is being marginalised in schools and universities, and the apex court has ruled that singing Kill the Boer is not hate speech.

It is clear that Siluma, in common with far too many other “intellectuals”, demonstrably misunderstands what self-determination is, why it is a fundamental human right, and is binding on all states.

Self-determination is a right which exists to protect communities from domination by those who are in a position to force their will upon them. Generally, South Africans understand all too well why self-determination was necessary to end colonial domination — but it seems to have passed them by entirely that it also exists to protect minorities from domination by the majority.

It is not the people of the Western Cape who are acting unreasonably; they simply want to be governed according to their democratic will and to live in a safer, more prosperous, less racialised society.

If through the eyes of minorities, South Africa can become a united and nonracial state, embracing diversity, then there will be no Cape Independence Movement, and no legal argument to sustain one. But for as long as the majority dictate to the minority what they see and how they must respond to it, the majority would do well to take note: self-determination is not something South Africa’s majority can wish away, and its perpetual denial is a sound legal basis for secession.

— Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group

SAHRC ignores our rights

It was with absolute disgust I read the column by Philile Ntuli of the SAHRC (“Who is the third force fanning the anti-foreigner violence?”, May 31) about the situation in South Africa on migration. That she and the SAHRC deliberately ignore the democratic right of people to protest on any issue that might be affecting their daily lives is an abomination towards the people of this country.

The SAHRC ignores every concern raised by South Africans on the issue of migrants and dismisses it as xenophobia.

First of all, South Africans do not fear foreigners. We live among them, unlike the SARHC. We have-real life lived experiences among foreigners. We do not hate or harbour resentment towards foreigners. However, we cannot keep quiet when things get out of hand. When we witness the brazen violation of immigration laws (with home affairs officials involved) by the same people we’re being asked to accept while South Africans are sent to prison for violating criminal laws.

My wish for the sake of the SAHRC is that it does proper research, interviewing ordinary citizens before writing scandalous columns based on cherry-picked facts while ignoring all facts that go against its predetermined position.

— Sandile Ngcobo, Durban

Cut politicians’ pay

Chrysler Corporation boss Lee Iacocca reduced his salary to $1 a year in 1979 as a symbolic gesture to save the company from bankruptcy. By taking this public pay cut, he aimed to build trust with the American public, prove his commitment to the company’s survival, and set a standard of shared sacrifice for struggling employees and executives.

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré rejected a presidential salary, instead keeping his standard earnings as a military captain. He also ordered a 30% salary cut for his ministers and politicians.

If you unilaterally announced a salary cut, who in your bloated cabinet would dare oppose this as your swansong?

— Temba Vundla, Dube

What a great Ideas section

The Ideas section of your paper can only be a product of an editorial team, with the editor having the final word, of course.

I enjoy every column in this section and from them I have learnt what I think warrants my second book. Perspectives always differ but can be harmonised by what others write and what you put in the public domain to sensitise change in our country.

I wish to express my appreciation of Barney Mthombothi’s column on May 31. Trump has played his political trumpet to the dismay and confusion of even US-Canada relations. The two countries are like Germany and Austria culturally; and South Africa and Lesotho but even the Canadian premier views Trump with distaste.

We can only wish the World Cup well and let the best team win; although I think BBK, while writing the truth, has been too harsh on our boys.

What! The World Cup in one sentence, “a pie in the sky” for our boys? True, but too harsh, and on the coach as well but he tones down towards the closing of his column in a conciliatory way, reflecting skill with the power of the pen.

Cheers team, keeping dishing out the good stuff!

— Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

May soccer unite us

The Soccer World Cup is the largest and most popular international sporting event of the year. The whole world will be viewing this prestigious event, with 104 matches in total. Those fortunate enough will watch some games live.

As in 2010 when South Africa hosted a successful World Cup, the first in Africa, South Africa will face Mexico in the opening match. Spain, France and England are among the favourites to win while South Africa is a l-o-n-g shot at 1001-1 odds.

High ticket prices and time zones aside, it is hoped that the event will be a resounding success.

Politics, strife and wars are divisive, while sport is uniting. So may the tournament bring with it much joy, entertainment, peace, nation-building and unity in these troubled, unequal and turbulent times.

— Simon T Dehal, Verulam