LUCKY MATHEBULA | Emfuleni outcome is a warning shot for SA politics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ward 28 in in Emfuleni points to the kind of political fluidity that could define the 2026 local government elections, says the writer. File photo.

Story audio is generated using AI

Sometimes a political era announces its decline not with a grand national drama, but with a small, stubborn local result.

That is what happened in ward 28 in Emfuleni. The DA won the by-election with 32.08% of the vote, unseating the ANC in a ward it had carried with 50.90% in 2021, while turnout reached 35.79%.

On paper, it was just one ward. In political terms, it was a warning shot: South African voters are becoming less sentimental, less patient and more willing to treat their vote as an instrument of reward and punishment.

Ward by-elections do not always predict national trajectories, but they often reveal shifts in public mood before they become visible at scale. In this case, the result suggests that a section of the electorate is no longer voting primarily out of historical attachment, liberation memory or inherited party identity. It is voting on lived experience, on municipal performance and on whether daily governance is improving or deteriorating.

That is why ward 28 matters. It points to the kind of political fluidity that could define the 2026 local government elections. If a ward previously held comfortably by the ANC can now be lost on a 32.08% plurality, the lesson is not only that support is falling. It is that electoral dominance is fragmenting, opposition parties can win with disciplined local campaigns and voter volatility is becoming a structural feature of South African politics.

Citizens are increasingly treating the vote as an instrument of correction rather than an emblem of identity. That is a significant democratic development

For years, South African politics has been analysed through the language of loyalty: liberation loyalty, racial loyalty, regional loyalty and party identity passed from one generation to the next. Ward 28 suggests that this framework is weakening. Voters are showing a greater willingness to move when a party no longer appears able to convert political legitimacy into competent local government.

Municipal politics is where political brands meet household reality. It is where citizens judge the state not by speeches but by whether refuse is collected, streets are lit, roads are passable and water flows. In that setting, ideology has to compete with lived experience. When living conditions stagnate or worsen, voters begin to reassess even long-standing allegiances.

This is not simply protest voting. It is the maturation of voter agency. Citizens are increasingly treating the vote as an instrument of correction rather than an emblem of identity. That is a significant democratic development. It means incumbents must now earn support repeatedly, not assume it indefinitely.

For the ANC, the warning is plain. The moral capital of liberation history remains politically important, but it no longer guarantees electoral protection where governance failure is visible and enduring. For opposition parties, the lesson is equally clear: breakthroughs are possible but only if they are rooted in credible local organisation, persistent campaigning and a persuasive governing proposition.

A growing number of citizens no longer see their vote as a permanent inheritance.

The 35.79% turnout also deserves attention. It reflects both democratic participation and democratic distance: enough voters turned out to alter the ward’s political direction, but a large share stayed away. That combination should worry every party. In a fragmented environment, mobilisation matters as much as persuasion. Elections will increasingly be decided not only by who persuades voters to switch, but by who can still convince them that voting is worth the effort.

What happened in ward 28 should therefore not be read narrowly as a DA story or an ANC story. It is a voter story. It tells us that the old certainties are weakening. A growing number of citizens no longer see their vote as a permanent inheritance. They see it as leverage.

It would be naive to have expected people in neighbourhoods like Evaton West to consistently deliver good voter outcomes for parties that are not sustainably improving their livelihoods. Parties can’t pretend to understand how voters function unless they begin with a reasonably accurate portrait of the structure of citizen or human motivation. No-one wants their vote to put incompetent people in power, directly or indirectly. The option of voting for the next-best person or political party to deliver the best value for “my vote” has always been an inevitability that South Africa would contend with.

That is the real meaning of the IEC result in ward 28. It is not merely that one party lost and another gained. It is that South African democracy is entering a more demanding phase, one in which performance, presence and practical credibility matter more than inherited legitimacy. Any party heading into the November 4 elections without understanding that shift is already campaigning against the future. The template has shifted.