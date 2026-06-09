EDITORIAL | The key is investing in South African talent, not importing it

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More than just consuming technology, this country is creating it.

South Africa can produce world-class engineers, export innovation and shape industries that once seemed far removed from Africa.

Global careers in technology are possible without leaving the country. There’s a clear lesson: if you want to compete globally, invest locally. Too many companies complain about a “skills shortage” while doing little to solve it.

There’s a different path — build the skills, partner with universities and create structured programmes that prepare graduates for real-world challenges.

Industries should take note. Automotive, finance, retail, telecoms, logistics, even mining face digital disruption. South Africa has a deep pool of ambitious young talent. With the right investment, these graduates can deliver solutions that compete globally.

Skills development is strategy, not charity. It creates loyalty, innovation and long-term competitiveness.

Initiatives such as Microsoft’s African Development Centre, Liquid Intelligent Technologies and BMW IT Hub are hotbeds of digital talent development.

The BMW IT Hub employs more than 2,600 people and sells software solutions in over 140 countries where BMW operates.

Their engineers are building systems that manage customer sales journeys, production processes, finances and technology that provides complete virtual records that improve quality and efficiency.

About 80% of graduates stay on to strengthen BMW’s global operations. This retention rate is proof that South African talent is not only competitive but essential.

Software will define the future of not just motoring but all industries. South Africa is already contributing to that future. And with the right training and if other companies follow this example, the country can become a global powerhouse for digital talent.

It’s not only BMW that has recognised this imperative. In the automotive industry, Volkswagen South Africa has a technical training academy in Uitenhage with apprenticeship and graduate programmes, and Mercedes-Benz South Africa runs engineering and skills development programmes in KuGompo (formerly East London).

Microsoft’s African Development Centre is another premier hub for developing engineering skills, with a focus on advancing global tech solutions in cloud, AI and cybersecurity.

In finance, Standard Bank and FNB run structured graduate technology programmes and have built significant in-house engineering capacity.

Every bit counts. Across the private sector, and not forgetting the public, the ground has been laid to grow a robust workforce. Let’s invest in it.