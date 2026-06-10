LUCKY SELE | Youth disengagement from voter registration is a crisis in the making

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When communities are frustrated with poor service delivery, democratic participation is not optional. It is part of the answer.

Since the dawn of democracy, every June South Africa reflects on the courage, agency and political consciousness of young people by celebrating Youth Month.

Youth Month — and particularly Youth Day commemorating the Soweto Uprising of June 16 1976 — reminds us that young people have never been passive observers in this country’s democratic journey. They have always been central to its making.

About the author: Lucky Sele is the national chairperson of the South African Local Governance Association Youth Commission and executive mayor of the Mogale City Local Municipality in Gauteng. (Salga)

Five decades after that momentous event, the indelible mark left by that generation of young people continues to be a source of inspiration as we remember their sacrifice and determination.

But remembrance alone is not enough.

The 2026 Youth Month coincides with a decisive moment for our democracy: South Africa’s next local government elections are set for November 4.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that national voter registration weekend will take place on June 20 and 21. That means June is not only a month of reflection. It is a month of action.

The Electoral Commission has launched its campaign for the upcoming elections with a simple but powerful call: “Get Up, Show Up, Vote.”

It is a message aimed at the country as a whole but speaks directly to young people because the future of local democracy will depend in no small part on whether they choose to participate at the polls.

Young people cannot afford to opt out

And yet, the warning signs are clear. Recent public opinion research by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) shows the real challenge facing the country ahead of the 2026 local elections is not only awareness, but motivation.

According to the study, 62% of unregistered people have no intention to register, and more than 60% of unregistered youth aged 18 to 34 do not intend to do so.

That should concern every person who cares about the future of South Africa’s democracy.

More than 60% of unregistered young people aged 18 to 34 do not intend to register to vote — GCIS research

If we as young people step away from the democratic process, local government will not stop. Decisions will still be made. Budgets will still be passed. Councils will still be formed. The only difference is that too many young people will have chosen not to shape the outcome.

This matters because local government is not distant. It is the sphere of government people encounter most directly.

It is in the road that is not maintained, the streetlight that does not work, the refuse that is not collected, the water that does not flow, the community hall that is closed, the sports field that is neglected, the local economy that is not growing, and in the opportunities that never reach young people where they live.

When young people say they want jobs, dignity, safer communities, functioning public spaces and accountable leadership, they are speaking about issues that are deeply connected to the quality of local government.

The GCIS study shows that ahead of the elections, the issues weighing most heavily on the public include unemployment, crime and corruption. Unemployment was cited by 69% of respondents, crime by 31%, and corruption by 25%.

These are not abstract issues. They are lived realities. And they are exactly why young people cannot afford to opt out.

Participation is the answer to frustration

Too often, many young people feel that voting changes nothing. Some are disillusioned. Others are tired of promises. Others simply do not see their lives reflected in political discourse. These frustrations are real and they should not be dismissed.

But disengagement is not a strategy. If we are unhappy with the state of our municipalities, if we are frustrated by poor service delivery, if we are demanding greater accountability from public representatives, then democratic participation is not optional. It is part of the answer.

Granted, voting does not solve every problem overnight. But choosing not to register or vote surrenders one of the few tools ordinary citizens still possess to shape the direction of government.

That is why the South African Local Government Association (Salga) Youth Commission believes that Youth Month in 2026 must be used to rebuild civic responsibility, democratic participation and local democratic confidence among young people.

This is not about blind loyalty to any party. It is not about party politics. It is about the future of our communities. It is about ensuring that the generation most affected by unemployment, exclusion and uneven service delivery is not absent when the future of local governance is decided.

Young people must ask themselves: if local government decisions affect my life, why would I absent myself from the process that shapes those decisions? — Lucky Sele, Salga Youth Commission national chairperson

As we observe Youth Month, the SALGA Youth Commission is encouraging a focused national conversation on the role of young people in strengthening local democracy. It wants to see young people register. It wants to see them talk about why local government matters. It wants to see them challenge poor performance, demand accountability and participate with purpose.

This Youth Month, young people must ask themselves a simple question: if local government decisions affect my life, why would I absent myself from the process that shapes those decisions?

The answer must be action. Register to vote. Verify your details. Show up where you live. Take your place in the democratic process. Do not allow disillusionment to become silence.

The future of our municipalities will not be determined in silence. It will be shaped by those who choose to participate. This June, the message to young people is clear: do not withdraw. Do not disengage. Do not watch from the sidelines. “Get up, Show Up, Vote” and take your rightful place in shaping the future of your community.

This article was sponsored by Salga.