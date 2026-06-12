KHATHUTSHELO RASILINGWANE | When fear becomes normal: the hidden cost of crime in Ekurhuleni

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The City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality prepares for its state of the city Address on March 25 2026.

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The residual effects of crime in Ekurhuleni are far wider-sweeping than meets the eye. The aftermath of the ever-increasing crime rate is far more insidious, as it seeps into the way residents in Ekurhuleni feel, think and act.

It can be observed in the deserted streets at night, the firmly shut windows, the tight clutching of bags at taxi ranks and the constant glances over the shoulder. These habits may seem normal, but they’re a symptom of a far deeper problem: crime has changed our way of living at the most basic levels.

While crime statistics expose the scale of the problem, a deeper look reveals the psychological toll it has on communities. It creates a culture of anxiety, mistrust and fear, which impacts all residents, whether they have been victims of crime or not.

If you have not been a victim of crime, the numbers suggest that it is only a matter of time before you fall prey to the epidemic in Ekurhuleni, unless you are one of the lucky few.

Crime creates constant fear. Crime trends across Ekurhuleni suggest many residents are changing their daily behaviour because they expect danger. Significant increases in crimes such as theft of motor vehicles in Ivory Park (+91.4%), kidnapping in Kempton Park (+76.3%) and shoplifting in Benoni (+42.5%) have contributed to growing concerns about safety.

Community-reported serious crimes also rose sharply in areas such as Ivory Park and Thembisa, while reports of robbery, hijacking, burglary and truck hijacking increased in several police precincts. As a result, people may avoid certain areas, limit travel at night, increase home security measures and remain more cautious in their daily activities due to fear. This indicates that crime affects mental well-being long before it affects physical safety.

The psychological impact is intensified when people believe the state is unable or unwilling to protect them. Fear becomes entrenched when citizens lose confidence in the institutions meant to protect them. Every unresolved case, poorly lit street and visible sign of neglect sends the message that public safety is not a priority.

Residents have become so accustomed to crime that fear has been internalised as normal. Residents are so desensitised to violence that one does not blink an eye. The appropriate response from someone who has not had to survive in a crime-ridden society would be shock and horror. Now, gruesome stories of rape, theft and murder are discussed with a disturbing nonchalance as the conversation drifts to more amicable matters. When did we stop being alarmed at the increasing crime rates?

Our youth grow up in an environment shaped by insecurity. There is a constant nagging fear that hangs over every child’s and parent’s head regarding whether they will return home safe. There are restrictions on outdoor activities and anxiety about personal safety that one cannot fully shake off. Young people deserve to grow up feeling safe, not persistently alert.

Crime is eroding trust and community, as fear is making people withdraw from one another. This means less interaction among neighbours, suspicion of strangers, and reduced participation in community activities. That way communities in Ekurhuleni are weakening.

Crime is an offence against the dignity and autonomy of the victim, an assault on both personhood and place. Have we, as a society, become so complacent with crime that our rage at this has been doused with resignation?

The psychological impact is intensified when people believe the state is unable or unwilling to protect them. Fear becomes entrenched when citizens lose confidence in the institutions meant to protect them.

Every unresolved case, poorly lit street and visible sign of neglect sends the message that public safety is not a priority. In this environment, crime becomes a governance problem too, leaving victims at the mercy of a justice system that is failing them.

Geordin Hill-Lewis and Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, Gauteng DA MPL and Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, are in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on a campaign. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The crisis in Ekurhuleni cannot be the new normal. Residents deserve more than promises; they deserve communities where they can live, work and raise their families without fear.

The Democratic Alliance in Ekurhuleni is committed to strengthening community safety through greater accountability, improved cooperation with law enforcement, better maintenance of public infrastructure, and a relentless focus on creating safer neighbourhoods.

Ekurhuleni’s crime problem is not only measured in stolen possessions or police reports. It is measured in the anxiety of parents, the caution of young people and the mistrust that divides communities. Until we address the psychological impact of crime, we will not fully understand what is being taken from us.

A safer Ekurhuleni is not merely one with lower crime rates; it is one where people can live without fear.

Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, MPL and DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate