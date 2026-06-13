TSHEPO KOKA | June 16 at 50: the trauma we inherited and the silence we preserved

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The June 16 generation was heroic, fearless and politically awakened — but they were also children, says the writer. Archive photo.

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Fifty years after the June 16 1976 uprisings, South Africa once again enters its annual season of remembrance.

And yet, 50 years later, I find myself less interested in the events we remember than in the consequences we still do not fully understand.

What remains insufficiently documented in the public eye is the emotional architecture beneath those events. What did apartheid do to the human spirit? What did 20 years of banning orders, midnight raids, disappearances, torture, imprisonment, detention without trial and forced exile do to the psychology of a people?

What became of the children raised in safe houses, camps, foreign countries and fractured families? What became of the mothers who never stopped waiting? What became of fathers who returned from prison emotionally absent from the homes they physically re-entered? What became of the generation that inherited freedom but also inherited silence?

This, perhaps, is the unfinished history of June 16 1976.

The danger is not forgetting history entirely. The greater danger is simplifying it. South Africa has become exceptionally good at documenting political milestones while avoiding the psychological wreckage beneath them.

The psychological cost was postponed in the name of liberation. And perhaps it had to be. But postponed pain does not disappear. It merely changes form

The June 16 generation is often remembered as heroic, fearless and politically awakened youth. And indeed they were. But they were also children. Children who saw classmates shot dead. Children who crossed borders alone. Children who learnt to survive before they learnt to heal.

There was no language for trauma in the townships of the 1970s and 1980s. There was survival. There was underground work. There was organising. There was escape. There was prison. There was burial after burial. And there was exile.

The psychological cost was postponed in the name of liberation. And perhaps it had to be. But postponed pain does not disappear. It merely changes form.

In my view, the emergence of the Black Consciousness Movement and the South African anti-apartheid movements fundamentally altered the emotional and political landscape of South Africa. Before Black Consciousness, resistance existed primarily within organised political structures. But Black Consciousness transformed resistance into an internal awakening.

It was psychological insurgency. It restored dignity to black identity in a country structurally designed to destroy it. When Steve Biko and the collective declared that the most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor was the mind of the oppressed, he was not merely making a political observation. He was diagnosing a civilisational injury. The apartheid state understood the danger immediately. What followed was one of the most brutal periods in South African history.

Many South Africans scattered across the African continent and beyond carried invisible burdens few understood. Some found solidarity, education and opportunity across the globe. Others experienced dislocation so profound that they spent decades never fully belonging anywhere again. Exile fractured time.

Parents missed childhoods. Children grew up knowing their fathers through photographs and political stories. Some activists returned home after liberation only to discover they no longer knew how to be ordinary human beings.

So many children of exile inherited histories emotionally incomplete. They inherited freedom movements without inheriting emotional closure

Perhaps one of the least documented aspects of the liberation struggle is the experience of the children of exile themselves. They are the generation born between memory and geography.

Many grew up speaking several languages but not always the language of emotional belonging. They inherited stories of revolution before they understood ordinary childhood. Some returned to a democratic South Africa only to discover they were viewed as outsiders in the very country their parents sacrificed everything to liberate.

As one reflection on exile observed, these children often became “the invisible bridge between exile and the host country”. Their struggle was not always visible. Unlike those who remained in South Africa under apartheid, they were sometimes viewed as privileged because they escaped direct state violence.

Many inherited silence as culture. Their parents rarely spoke about torture. Rarely spoke about camps. Rarely spoke about betrayals. Rarely spoke about loneliness. Rarely spoke about the emotional price of choosing struggle over ordinary life.

And so many children of exile inherited histories emotionally incomplete. They inherited freedom movements without inheriting emotional closure.

There are activists whose trauma became alcoholism. Mental health ailments in all degrees and diagnoses. There are veterans of the struggle who still cannot sleep without reliving interrogations, torture or exile.

The task is no longer merely to commemorate June 16 politically. Perhaps the task now is to humanise it. We must move beyond the mythology of struggle and confront its psychological inheritance. Because liberation did not only produce heroes. It also produced trauma. It produced emotional dislocation.

It produced broken families. It produced silences. It produced generations who learnt resistance before tenderness. And unless we speak honestly about these truths, we risk reproducing the same emotional fractures in democratic form.