EDITORIAL | Go Bafana, the nation is behind you

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's first goal of the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta on Thursday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Bafana Bafana showed great resolve and grit when they bounced back from losing their opening Fifa World Cup match to Mexico to claim a credible draw against Czechia.

That result gave Bafana Bafana a glimmer of hope in their bid to remain in the competition. To achieve that goal, they will have to dig even deeper when they square off against South Korea on Thursday morning.

Hugo Broos and his men have no option but to treat the make-or-break encounter against the technically astute Asians like a final, because only a victory can see them advance to the last 32 of football’s global spectacle.

Approaching the South Korea game with the positive attitude and fighting spirit they applied in chasing the equaliser against Czechia will stand them in good stead.

What will work to keep their hopes alive is strong defensive discipline, more accurate passing, a collective will to win and converting the chances they create

To help their cause, Bafana must avoid putting extra pressure on themselves by conceding an early goal as they did in the first two matches — the 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico and the 1-1 draw with the Europeans.

What will work to keep their hopes alive is strong defensive discipline, more accurate passing, a collective will to win and converting the chances they create.

To give themselves the best chance of beating the South Koreans — who play at a fast and furious tempo — Bafana must start the match with the energy they brought to bear against Czechia in the closing stages of the game.

An opportunity exists for this group to be the first Bafana generation to avoid the early exit that befell their 1998, 2002 and 2010 predecessors. All they need to do is grab it.

Put your best foot forward and leave everything on the pitch. The nation is behind you.