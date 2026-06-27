BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | With a useless government and a police force in disarray, who can blame us for worrying about Tuesday?

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If the country had a government its people could trust, there wouldn’t be so much angst or apprehension about what will happen on Tuesday. But because the people in power have proven time and again that they can hardly run a tap to save their own lives, ordinary citizens have reason to be worried.

The day may pass off peacefully, for all we know. Or all hell could break loose. We don’t know. It’s the uncertainty that’s adding to the anxiety. People feel vulnerable, exposed and unprotected. The government is pretty useless at the best of times. One can’t wager a dime on it. It’s a broken reed that’s good at nothing but stealing and guzzling resources.

With the events of July 2021 when the country went up in flames still fresh in people’s minds, one cannot quibble with those who believe that the best course of action would be to stock up on durables and barricade themselves behind closed doors with a finger on the trigger. Vigilantism is a result of a dysfunctional and incompetent government.

The fact that faceless individuals or organisations, with no official authority, can set a deadline or draw a line in the sand that everybody seems to abide by says a lot about the current state of affairs in the country

The fact that faceless individuals or organisations, with no official authority, can set a deadline or draw a line in the sand that everybody seems to abide by says a lot about the current state of affairs in the country. The government has almost lost any moral authority to rule. Its writ holds little sway. There’s a hollowness in its words and deeds, and non-state actors have been quick to step into the void. It neither initiates nor anticipates.

And unlike a government worth its salt, it doesn’t seem to set the agenda — and when it does, it doesn’t always follow through. It reacts to events, and it’s almost led by the nose, as in this case. Addressing the current turmoil over illegal migrants, President Cyril Ramaphosa said nobody but the government has the legal authority to implement policy. Too late. That horse has bolted. The government has failed people so many times on so many fronts that some have decided to take the law into their own hands. They don’t believe a word it says.

For instance, five years after those riotous events which devastated the country, we still don’t know what the causes were, who the people behind them were, or why the police sat on their hands and enjoyed the spectacle, with some even joining in the looting. An investigation that was promised by no less a personage than the president never materialised. Without an inquiry, the causes remain unknown, and so are the instigators. There are therefore no lessons that could be learnt in order to avoid similar faults or pitfalls in future. Lack of action also gives encouragement to the troublemakers to do it again or for copycats to get in on the act.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula claimed this week that those behind the current immigration protests were the same people responsible for the turmoil five years ago. One wonders why his government singularly failed to bring them to book if he knows who the culprits were.

What’s perhaps even more disconcerting this time is that the country seems a bit more exposed with crucial positions without their incumbents and many senior police officers standing trial. There’s a leadership crisis in the policing department. We have an acting police minister and an acting national police commissioner at a time when it’s so vitally important to have a steadier hand at the helm. The president himself is fighting for his political survival. With his career on the line, it’s safe to assume that his undivided attention may not wholly be on the job at hand.

The sight of some of the country’s senior police officers, including national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, in the dock, alongside some pretty unsavoury characters, is strikingly unsettling and very embarrassing for the country. It doesn’t augur well for its image. Such a spectacle gives credence to the country’s reputation as the so-called crime capital of the world. One cannot recall any country with so many of its senior officers appearing in court at the same time for wrongdoing, not even in Latin America, where officers are often susceptible to bribery by drug lords. It partly explains why the police have woefully failed to deal with the spiralling crime rate. A lot of them are in cahoots with criminals — wolves in sheep’s clothing.

And with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala deciding this week to turn state witness and therefore snitch on his co-conspirators, it’s likely that even more top cops could soon be having their day in court. How long can the police service survive the haemorrhage of its top echelon, and when does such depletion begin to affect the morale of the troops on the ground?

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that so many officers are falling foul of the law. The snake rots from the top. What’s intriguing is that almost all the national police commissioners appointed by the ANC, including Jackie Selebi, Bheki Cele, Riah Phiyega, Khomotso Phahlane and Khehla Sitole, have somehow come a cropper. Selebi was jailed for corruption, while the others left in disgrace.

Now it seems that Masemola could be following in their footsteps. His case is an interesting one. Appearing before the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee in parliament, he presented himself as the good guy who was always determined to do the right thing. Almost as if to burnish such an image, he was quick to suspend Shadrack Sibiya when it was revealed at the commission that his deputy has been consorting with the criminal underworld. Ramaphosa also believed the commissioner was in the clear because he appointed him to head a task team to expedite criminal cases emanating from the Madlanga commission. Now the tables have turned — Masemola is facing the embarrassment of appearing in court with alleged criminals while Sibiya is obviously happily enjoying his paid holiday.

The public can therefore be forgiven for viewing with some scepticism any government assurance that order will be maintained when the police are in such disarray. They cannot be faulted for being worried.