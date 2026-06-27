BJORN LOMBORG | How the government can do more with less

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South Africa stands at a crossroads. Economic growth has picked up, inflation has eased, and access to schooling has expanded, improving prospects for the future.

Yet progress has also brought rising expectations. Young people want jobs and opportunities, education still needs to produce better learning outcomes, and while progress has been made against many infectious diseases, heart disease, cancer and other chronic illnesses are becoming increasingly important health challenges. Agricultural production has increased, yet land-tenure insecurity remains a challenge for many farmers and rural communities.

Much remains to be done, but budgets are limited. No government — no matter how rich — can do everything at once.

The real question South Africa needs to ask is: how do we make every rand deliver the greatest possible benefit?

An important new initiative focused on Southern Africa will tackle exactly that challenge. Next month, from July 15–17, top policy analysts from across the region will gather in Joburg to explore how cost-benefit analysis can help governments achieve far better outcomes with existing resources.

Cost-benefit analysis is a formalised way to distinguish effective policies from mediocre and poor ones. It identifies all costs and benefits of a policy over time — economic, social and environmental — and translates them into present-day rand values. This allows policymakers to compare alternatives and prioritise investments that deliver the greatest return for society.

That matters because leaders everywhere face the temptation to promise everything to everyone. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, endorsed by South Africa and every other nation, illustrate the challenge. They aim to end poverty, hunger and disease while addressing war, climate change, corruption, inequality, biodiversity loss and much more. Yet achieving all these ambitions would require more than $10-trillion (about R165-trillion) in additional spending annually — a completely unrealistic sum.

The goal is not more reports, but practical analyses tailored to local realities that can inform politicians, the media and voters.

For more than two decades, the Copenhagen Consensus Center has worked with hundreds of the world’s leading economists, including several Nobel laureates, to identify the smartest investments. The evidence is striking: some interventions transform lives at remarkably low cost, while others consume vast resources for little benefit.

In Joburg, more than 140 analysts from across the region will participate in a three-day masterclass. They will apply cost-benefit thinking to challenges such as education, health care, agriculture, infrastructure, climate adaptation, water management and housing. The goal is not more reports, but practical analyses tailored to local realities that can inform politicians, the media and voters.

Consider education. World Bank estimates show that 82% of South African children of late primary-school age are not proficient in reading. What should be done?

Experience from around the world offers valuable lessons. Some education reforms are enormously expensive yet achieve little. In the early 2000s, Indonesia sharply increased education spending, largely through higher teacher salaries. While costly, later studies found virtually no improvement in student learning.

Other approaches perform far better. Placing students in front of tablets with educational software for one hour a day can dramatically increase learning because it allows them to learn at their own pace. Large-scale studies consistently rank this among the most effective education policies. At relatively low cost it can triple learning, delivering better test scores and, ultimately, higher productivity and wages in adult life. On average, every rand invested returns R65 in long-term benefits.

In fact, our education cost-benefit analysis in Malawi helped convince the government to scale up tablets nationally for all grade 1-4 students because the benefits were far higher than the costs.

Health care offers similar opportunities. High blood pressure is the world’s leading risk factor for death, yet treatment can be simple and inexpensive. Research shows that expanding diagnosis and treatment across low- and lower middle-income countries could save nearly a million lives annually. Every rand invested would generate about R16 in benefits.

Similar high-impact opportunities exist in child vaccination, agricultural productivity, e-procurement to reduce corruption, and stronger land tenure security. The objective is not to spend more money, but to spend it better.

The analysts attending the Joburg meeting will also learn to evaluate policies that are especially relevant to South Africa and its neighbours. This can help voters, the media and policymakers demand better use of scarce resources.

Cost-benefit analysis is not about replacing democracy with spreadsheets. It is about making trade-offs visible, reducing waste and focusing attention on the most effective solutions.

In the years ahead, the countries that thrive won’t necessarily be those with the largest budgets. They will be those that achieve the greatest results with the resources they have. By embracing cost-benefit analysis, South Africa can turn limited resources into lasting progress.