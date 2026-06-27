EDITORIAL | When scrutiny becomes ‘harassment’

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National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) chair Sunshine Myende has an unusual take on the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression, and on her public duty as guardian of an annual R1bn in taxpayer funds at the head of an organisation mandated to contribute to youth development in South Africa.

If we had a government committed to thrift and efficiency, the NYDA’s tasks could just as easily be accomplished by a competent unit of the government department under which the agency falls — the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities.

Instead, the NYDA is set up as its own little empire, a bloated bureaucracy that shields itself from closer scrutiny by the familiar forms of evasion and buck-passing on display in parliament this week.

Last week, the Sunday Times reported that Myende had approached the magistrate’s court for a “protection order” to stop Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa from sending her questions by e-mail, which she describes as “harassment”. Astonishingly, the order was granted. Sunday Times lawyers were in court this week to argue that it should not be made permanent — or be in force at all.

Perhaps Myende needs a refresher in constitutional fundamentals — especially that freedom of expression is a foundation stone of our constitution. If scrutiny could be avoided through a disingenuous application to a lower court, under a law that has nothing to do with media freedom, then that freedom would not be worth the paper it is written on.

One trusts that a higher court will reject Myende’s ruse to silence a free press, and that she will be reminded of her duty in a free society.