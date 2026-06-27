SAME MDLULI | The arts reflect the country’s turbulent struggles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

There was a time when South Africa embraced the arts earnestly in its pursuit of liberation and self-determination. That urgency has since deteriorated, becoming eroded by a lack of political will to fully appreciate the extent to which the arts have played a role in contributing to the liberation of the country’s people.

Liberation is articulated both in the sense of freedom of expression as well as mental and physical emancipation. The former has become what the arts are usually associated with, often to the detriment of its true meaning; the latter, however, is far more elaborate and complex, as it requires a shift in one’s state of mind.

This reflection is not only an account of the state of the arts in South Africa but also a contemplation on the state of a nation and what it could have potentially become through its aspirations in how it imagined itself.

In the 1960s, as the apartheid regime intensified its segregation laws and cemented its system of “grand apartheid”, so the liberation movement mobilised in resistance.

This resistance took many forms, including the cultural boycott which initiated an international strategy to isolate the apartheid regime. During this time iconic cultural figures such as Winston Mankunku Ngozi, The Blue Notes, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa and Abdullah Ibrahim became prominent voices in spotlighting the plight of the South African people, using their crafts to raise consciousness in the international community to support the movement for the liberation of all South Africans.

Similarly, in the visual arts space, artists such as Gerard Sekoto, George Pemba, Dumile Feni, David Koloane, Sam Nhlengethwa and Pat Mautloa through the different generations used their work to depict the harsh realities of life under apartheid.

While South Africa has somewhat lost its exceptionalism in the post-democracy era, this was somewhat resuscitated in the forefronting of a new generation of artists highlighting the continuation of these struggles at the recent 61st Venice Biennale.

The National Arts Festival is a testament to the sociopolitical and economic upheaval the arts have experienced throughout the years.

The biennale was curated for the first time by an African woman, Koyo Kouoh, who at the time of her untimely death in May 2025 was executive director of the Zeitz MOCAA, an institution established in 2017 in Cape Town. It was therefore not surprising that the biennale’s main exhibition was made up of a substantial contingent of South African artists despite the controversy around South Africa’s national pavilion.

The Zeitz museum itself had its own controversy when it was first conceived as the largest museum on the continent dedicated to contemporary African art. Since then, there have been several other private art institutions committed to establishing and maintaining art institutions that would create meaningful platforms to not only serve South African artists but also encourage a sense of dialogue in cultural exchange with the rest of the continent.

Titled In Minor Keys, the 61st Venice Biennale’s main exhibition was charged with a political rigour that permeated a sense of the time within which it was situated. That politics in art can be personal and the personal is indeed political.

Similar themes appear to resonate in this year’s National Arts Festival held in its home of Makhanda,formerly Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

An artistic showcasing of the country’s creative talent, the National Arts Festival is a testament to the sociopolitical and economic upheaval the arts have experienced throughout the years.

In the more than 50 years of its iteration and evolution, it is representative of the high and low moments of tumultuous times in the country’s history as well as that of the arts.

Forty years of those five decades have been privately backed by Standard Bank as part of its exceptional corporate citizenship and commitment to championing the arts. It is a commendable achievement, one that has not only continued to uplift and empower the community it serves but also one that shapes an immensely affirmative narrative of why the arts matter.

It is in this sentiment that it is hoped the festival, and the arts, continue to grow through a pledge of patronage and noble duty to the country and, indeed, the continent.