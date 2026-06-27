Why my learned friend must also be my ethical friend

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I have titled this address “Ethics and the constitutional mandate of legal practitioners”. Legal ethics coexist with the very idea of legal practice. Absent strict adherence to ethics, there cannot be a respectable legal practice. Therefore, publication of Legal Ethics in South Africa must be welcomed enthusiastically.

I congratulate you, Prof Helen Kruuse, together with all contributors, for this great addition to the legal landscape. In the preface, Prof Kruuse writes: “Since first teaching legal ethics as a final-year elective around 2008, I have been struck by how a subject so central to the identity and responsibilities of legal practitioners was relegated to the margins of the LLB curriculum — treated as optional at some institutions, and absent altogether at others.

The implication seemed almost absurd: that future legal practitioners could elect whether to be ethical.”

Based on what I have just quoted, it is unsurprising that, following the example of Unisa, at Rhodes University the legal ethics course is no longer an elective, but compulsory. I am certain that Prof Kruuse had everything to do with this. I can only hope that, if there are still universities that offer this important course as an elective, they will soon make it compulsory.

The legal profession has often been referred to as the honourable profession by those who have some affinity to it. Unfortunately, it is largely lawyers themselves who have that affinity. For many ordinary people out there, the general view is that there is no honour at all in the profession. We laugh about many a nasty joke we hear about lawyers, but those jokes speak volumes.

They underscore views held about the legal profession. Take the commonly used Xhosa word for a lawyer: igqwetha. This comes from the verb ukugqwetha, the literal translation of which is to turn something inside out. So, the connotation is that legal practitioners turn the truth inside out, or do with it as they please.

Another Xhosa word for legal practitioner is umqondisi-mthetho, which is more aptly descriptive of what legal practitioners do. That it has not gained much traction is indicative of the fact that legal practitioners are indeed generally perceived to engage in ukugqwetha.

It is lawyers who have brought a bad name to the profession. It can only be us who can and must bring back the good name that I truly believe the legal profession deserves. Is that too big an ask? Has this gone beyond being achievable? Why can’t all lawyers live by the words with which Sophocles is credited: “I would prefer even to fail with honour than win by cheating.”

I am not suggesting lawyers must not represent clients who lie, cheat or are dishonourable. What lawyers must never do is to be the source of their clients’ lies, nor must they help advance the lies. They must never be party to cheating. They themselves must never be tainted by dishonourable conduct. They are officers of the court.

They have a duty to assist the court and not to pull the wool over the eyes of whoever sits in judgment. With all these “constraints”, how then can legal practitioners represent lying, cheating and dishonourable clients? I cannot but explain why I have “constraints” in inverted commas. Conducting oneself in the manner I am advocating must come as second nature to a practitioner. It is not a constraint, but the right and honourable thing to do.

If you yourself are not aware that your client is lying, cheating or acting dishonourably, there is nothing wrong in advancing her or his cause. But, of course, I am by no means encouraging what was eloquently described by Greenberg JA as “fraudulent diligence in ignorance” in R v Myers.

What kind of igqwetha is this that expects me to tell the truth and admit guilt; what is he there for then?

He said: “[A belief] entertained by the representor may have been itself the outcome of a fraudulent diligence in ignorance — that is, of a wilful abstention from all sources of information which might lead to suspicion, and a sedulous avoidance of all possible avenues to the truth, for the express purpose of not having any doubt thrown on what [she or] he desires, and is determined to, and afterwards does (in a sense) believe.”

Therefore, you can represent a liar, cheat or person guilty of dishonourable conduct if you yourself cannot be faulted; that is, if your own conduct is by no means dishonourable. Is this possible? Of course, it is. Were it not so, Innes CJ could not have enunciated the following imperatives of legal practice: “Now practitioners, in the conduct of court cases, play a very important part in the administration of justice. … [T]hey represent the case of their client by urging everything, both in fact and in law, which can honourably and properly be said on [their] behalf.

And this method of examining and discussing disputed causes seems to me a very effective way of arriving at the truth — in as effective a way, probably, as any fallible human tribunal is ever likely to devise. But it implies this, that the practitioner shall say or do nothing, shall conceal nothing or state nothing, with the object of deceiving the court; shall quote no statute which [they] know… has been repealed, and shall put forward no fact which [they] know… to be untrue, shall refer to no case which [they] know… has been overruled. If [they] were allowed to do any of these things, the whole system would be discredited.

Therefore, any practitioner who deliberately places before the court, or relies upon, a contention or a statement which [they] know to be false, is in my opinion not fit to remain a member of the profession.”

Let me be anecdotal. When I was a few years in practice as counsel at the Mthatha bar, I received a brief to represent an accused charged with murder. During consultation, he gave a narrative that amounted to a confession that he had indeed murdered the deceased. I asked if he was going to plead guilty. He said not. And with all the confidence that he had in his advocate, he looked me in the eye and asked what story we were to tell the court.

Although the Transkei Criminal Procedure Act was modelled on the South African one, the section on pleas of not guilty in the Transkei Act made it obligatory for an accused who pleaded not guilty to explain the basis of her or his defence. This was unlike section 115 of the South African Criminal Procedure Act, which is permissive on whether an accused pleading not guilty will make a plea explanation.

Our constitution’s transformative vision — a vision of dignity, equality and freedom — requires a new type of legal ethics grounded in historical awareness, theoretical insight and social accountability.

I told my client that we would have to tell the court upfront what the basis of his defence was. I added that, in doing so, I could not defend him on a narrative that was different from what he had told me.

Based on that narrative, there was no way I could tender a plea of not guilty on his behalf. His eyes told a story of utter disbelief and disappointment. I guess what must have been going on in his mind was, “What kind of igqwetha is this that expects me to tell the truth and admit guilt; what is he there for then?”

To cut a long story short, I told him that if he was persisting in pleading not guilty, I could not represent him. Days or even months later I saw him being represented by my then colleague at the bar — now my colleague at the Constitutional Court — Justice Chris Jafta. Knowing him as well as I do, Justice Jafta would not have represented him based on a lie. If, when the accused went to Justice Jafta, he still wanted to plead not guilty, he must have gone to him having created a new narrative that fitted his intent of pleading not guilty.

What is the relevance of this? It is, in fact, central to the mandate of legal practitioners in a constitutional democracy that upholds the rule of law. In a speech, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that a truly independent body of judges and magistrates, loyal to the oath of office or solemn affirmation, is central to the rule of law and democracy.

Courts being the traditional field of play of legal practitioners, it stands to reason that legal practitioners are an indispensable cog when the rule of law plays itself out before the courts. Speaking extra-curially, Chief Justice Arthur Chaskalson said that “the judiciary depends on an independent legal profession to enable it to perform its constitutional duty. This is an incident of the rule of law which is entrenched in our constitution.”

Later he says: “Without the assistance of lawyers, judges would not be able to discharge their constitutional duty to uphold the law without fear or favour.” Obviously, legal practitioners can only properly and meaningfully play their role in the advancement of the rule of law if they conduct themselves honourably and in strict adherence to their rules of ethics.

It is only then that they can be said to be true to the rule of law, a founding value of the constitution.

Our constitution’s transformative vision — a vision of dignity, equality and freedom — requires a new type of legal ethics grounded in historical awareness, theoretical insight and social accountability.

I opened by referring to the pitiful views the public holds about lawyers. Let me refer to the lament of justice Jeremy Pickering in his recently published memoir Raising the Bar: The Making of a Judge. He says “the old saying that a witch will sail to the sea in a sieve but the devil will not venture aboard a lawyer’s conscience” has an element of truth. This is something said by a judge who was on the bench for many years, which was preceded by, I think, more than two decades at the bar. That is the context in which his lament must be seen. He had a long period over which to observe unethical conduct by lawyers.

Even though this situation is sorrowful, we cannot and should not throw our hands up in the air. Let us do everything we can to self-correct. May I sound an exhortation that each lawyer must play their role to bring honour back to the profession. Let us not hide behind a sense of impunity with which comes the misguided belief that you will never be caught. Being caught is not the issue. The issue is to act ethically and honourably. That is not too onerous an ask.

I should not be heard to be pronouncing a vote of no confidence in the legal profession. I believe that the vast majority of lawyers out there are honourable and ethical.