LETTERS | The missing statistic on illegals

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A big group of foreigners are waiting to go back to theire country after march and march movement advocating for stronger immigration enforcement. Picture:

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The inter-ministerial committee’s press conference following Tuesday’s nationwide protests over illegal immigration appeared to be little more than an exercise in damage control.

Most striking was acting police minister [Firoz] Cachalia’s characterisation of the protests as being politically motivated ahead of the forthcoming local government elections. Of course politics is part of the equation. What else should one expect after years of perceived government failures, particularly in the area of immigration enforcement, which falls squarely within the state’s responsibility?

The minister also cited the repatriation of 4,238 undocumented immigrants. That figure is meaningless without context. Repatriated from what estimated total? If there are tens or hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the country, then 4,238 tells the public very little about the scale of the challenge or the effectiveness of the response.

Overall, the press conference came across as sombre and unconvincing. It failed to demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing the root causes of the problem. Until the government establishes, or at least provides a credible estimate of, the number of people residing in the country illegally, it will be difficult to measure progress or formulate a lasting solution. Without that fundamental benchmark, declarations of success amount to little more than wishful thinking.

- Maxwell Gopane, Mahikeng

Salute the peacekeepers

On June 30, at a moment when uncertainty threatened to overshadow our nation, it was courage, discipline, and unwavering resolve that prevailed. Across every community, law enforcement officers, community police forum members, private security personnel and dedicated volunteers stood firm as guardians of peace, choosing duty over danger and service over self. In the face of tension, they exercised restraint, in moments of volatility they upheld order, and through their presence and professionalism they transformed fear into reassurance.

Because of their collective vigilance and sacrifice, a potentially turbulent chapter was steered toward calm and unity. They did not seek recognition, yet their actions have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. Streets remained secure, communities protected, and hope preserved because they stood when it mattered most. Your actions have etched an enduring legacy into the fabric of our country. Our nation salutes you all.

- Farouk Araie, Benoni

Bigger day of reckoning coming?

Illegal foreigners — and foreigners in general — have become an outlet for South Africans’ deep-seated anger over an economy that fails to create enough jobs and a government that appears detached from the rampant unemployment and grinding poverty of the black majority.

I no longer understand who our government leaders are actually leading. They seem to have betrayed the very people who voted them into power.

The blame must rest squarely at the doors of the Union Buildings and with a private sector that often appears hostile to black advancement.

The core problem with many private employers is that they resist black workers who know and assert their labour rights. It is far easier for them to exploit undocumented foreigners, who are often willing to accept hand-to-mouth wages and poor conditions just to survive.

If both the government and the private sector continue to ignore the legitimate grievances of the black majority, this situation risks spiralling into widespread unrest and destruction. Leaders in the government and business may enjoy comfort today while the masses suffer, but persistent failure could eventually force a reckoning.

Black South Africans have largely lost confidence in the ANC-led government. This crisis runs much deeper than foreigners. Since the 2008 global financial crisis, the South African economy has never truly recovered. We keep pleading for foreign investors, yet our government has not seriously pursued a proactive, state-led development model such as China’s, where the government acts as a decisive business leader and driver of growth.

Instead, our leaders often react only when public pressure boils over. This reactive style shows they are not governing the country properly.

- Zolisa Cebo Soji, Johannesburg

A weekly necessity

South Africans took to the streets to march against the undocumented immigrants who have flooded the country. The government implemented urgent law and enforcement measures to restore calm, and that came with a staggering R600m from government coffers.

The eye-watering amount has been perceived as an abuse of state funds — the peaceful marches against illegal immigrants were held to assist the government in curbing the illegal activities of undocumented immigrants.

Some felt leaving Mzansi was the best option for them. I’m happy the march will persist every Thursday to clean our streets — this march shows that when we unite with common objectives, we can fight criminality.

- Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

Manamela gets an F

In his presentation of a case for a revised new generation of occupational qualifications (Sunday Times, June 14), minister Buti Manamela has given the public a simplified outline of processes involved.

He made reference to the demands of the current economy without highlighting significant international trends that would create a context for any developing nation (such as ours) that is undergoing large-scale higher education curriculum reform.

For example, the minister could demonstrate the depth of contextual issues by mentioning issues such as the digital divide between the Global North and Global South, the transformative impact of AI in workplaces and other broad international issues. By limiting the context of skills issues to our country’s economic situation, the minister failed to highlight core worldwide digital economic issues that will influence our own economic growth.

It would be naive to assume that the minister does not appreciate the immediate connection between the higher education system and issues within the employment landscape. For example, the overregulated employment sector has led to a situation where the private sector is either not employing sufficient people or newly qualified graduates are offered short-term employment contracts. The new regime of qualifications will not succeed unless there are strong incentives for small- and medium-size employers to offer jobs to those with qualifications. But this cannot succeed unless qualifications articulate into the employment sector.

The new qualifications regime should not be regarded as a panacea for the seemingly overwhelming challenge of youth unemployment. Overwhelming research has over time shown that SMEs are essential in offering jobs. The impact of government policy in these enterprises has not had a significant impact, resulting in the number of unemployed youth growing at an alarming rate. The minister urgently needs a practical team approach (involving SMEs and civil society) in ensuring the success of the new qualifications regime.

The crude remark by the minister, that “the purpose of a qualification system is not to sustain training providers”, shows no appreciation of private providers as significant partners in the delivery of higher education qualifications. Needless to say, given the magnitude of the challenges in skills training, the minister must show that he respects the centrality of partnerships in achieving his mandate. The charge by the minister that private providers are reselling outdated training programmes undermines the historically significant contribution of private training providers to the human capital development of our economy.

The technical processes of developing and implementing occupational qualifications systems are obviously the reserve of government powers but related issues are matters of public contestation.

In this case, the minister’s presentation shows that he has lost the first game.

- Tutu Faleni, ActionSA, Johannesburg