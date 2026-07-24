EDITORIAL | The PIC has reduced pension savings to a gamble

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The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) cannot afford to play fast and loose with people’s pensions, says the writer.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has one job above all else: to protect and grow the pension savings of millions of South African public servants.

That money belongs to teachers, nurses, police officers and other government employees who have worked for years with the hope of retiring with financial security. It is not money to be treated carelessly or used to serve political interests.

Yet the PIC continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons. The latest controversy, involving the suspension of senior executives and regulatory investigations, has once again raised questions about whether lessons from the past have really been learnt.

No one expects every investment to make money. Investing always carries some risk. But there is a big difference between taking calculated risks and making decisions that lack proper oversight or transparency.

South Africans have been here before. The Mpati commission exposed serious governance failures at the PIC, showing how poor decisions and political interference put billions of rand at risk. It promised a new beginning, with stronger oversight and better decision-making. But the latest events suggest that those promises are still being tested.

No one expects every investment to make money. Investing always carries some risk. But there is a big difference between taking calculated risks and making decisions that lack proper oversight or transparency. Public servants should never have to worry that their pension money is being used to rescue failing companies or support projects that make little financial sense.

The PIC manages more than R3-trillion in funds, making it one of the largest investment managers on the African continent. That comes with enormous responsibility. Every investment must be guided by one question: is this in the best interests of the pensioners whose money we are managing?

Trust is easy to lose and difficult to rebuild. Every new controversy damages confidence in an institution that millions of South Africans depend on for their future. If there are failures, those responsible must be held accountable. If there are weaknesses in governance, they must be fixed quickly and openly.

The PIC cannot afford to play fast and loose with people’s pensions. Retirement savings are not a government fund to be used whenever there is a crisis. They are the life savings of ordinary South Africans who have earned the right to expect careful, honest and responsible management.

The PIC owes those workers more than promises. It owes them transparency, accountability and the confidence that when they retire, the money they worked so hard to save will still be there.