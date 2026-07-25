EDITORIAL | The murder that won’t stay buried

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about corruption and political meddling in the South African Police Service, made a year ago this month, have torn aside the veil of secrecy behind which figures in law enforcement have operated as a law unto themselves, often in the service of the criminals they’re paid to apprehend.

In the resulting parliament ad hoc committee hearings, skeletons tumbled out.

The death in July 2021 of Lt-Gen Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi, a former deputy national commissioner for crime detection, is one such, with the inquest into his passing now officially a murder investigation being handled by the SAPS cold case unit. And not a moment too soon, either.

It took the insistence of Mfazi’s widow, Lindelwa, to prompt the exhumation of his body just 10 days after burial. The autopsy confirmed her suspicion that her husband — a struggle veteran and, by all accounts, an honourable police officer — had not died of Covid but had, instead, been poisoned.

As the Sunday Times reported last week, Mfazi had received at least one death threat. His investigations into matters involving senior cops reached into dangerous territory, primarily, it seems, in SAPS crime intelligence, long a hotbed of corruption, political intrigue and large-scale theft.

Among the issues Mfazi was investigating were R1.2bn in allegedly corrupt Covid PPE contracts and the alleged cover-up that followed the theft of $580,000 from a couch at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Suspicions that Mfazi’s was an unnatural death were further reinforced by former crime intelligence analyst Pilasanda Dotyeni’s testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing Mkhwanazi’s claims.

Dotyeni claimed Mfazi was assassinated because of his investigations into high-ranking police officers and that, in the ensuing cover-up, his investigative files were removed from his home within hours of his death.

However, a diary and a pocketbook survived the alleged sweep of Mfazi’s papers. They included a handwritten record of the passing on of a death threat months before he died. These could provide leads for investigators, and recently there have been raids on the homes of top cops to this end.

An added controversy centres on the role, if any, allegedly played by a former senior intelligence officer in the Presidency, Mulangi Mphego, who is alleged to have been instrumental in having documents removed from Mfazi’s home after his death.

Mphego says he was nowhere near the house. He further claims the family removed documents, some of which may have related to Phala Phala. He has gone to court to silence claims made on social media and has called for the law to come down hard on Mfazi’s killers.

The Mfazi family feels otherwise. It disputes Mphego’s claim that family members, rather than the SAPS, removed documents from the Pretoria home where Mfazi died and rejects his assertion that the couple was “estranged”.

The SAPS seems to have much to answer for in this case, not least the shoddy and offhand manner in which Mfazi’s widow and family have been treated. But it now has an opportunity to make amends of sorts by ensuring a thorough investigation.

Justice can never erase their pain, but it is owed to the family of a man who took up arms for a free country and who died while serving it.