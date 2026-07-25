JULIUS MALEMA | The caged bird sings of things longed for still

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As we approach the 13th anniversary of the EFF, I reflect on a question that Maya Angelou asks with unsettling clarity in the poem I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings: why does the caged bird sing at all? The answer is that the bird sings because even when the body is restricted, the voice refuses total occupation. Its song is evidence of survival inside constraint; it is what remains when everything else has been regulated.

This image speaks directly to the South African condition. Under colonialism and apartheid, black people were systematically rendered voiceless. Political organisation was banned, movement was controlled, land was expropriated and language itself was disciplined through Bantu education and the policing of public speech. Yet even in that architecture of control, something remained ungovernable: expression.

Song became the repository of everything that the law attempted to suppress. It carried grief where grief could not be publicly acknowledged; it carried memory where history was distorted; it carried co-ordination where political organisation was criminalised; and it carried, above all, a collective imagination of freedom before freedom existed.

Song was never separate from struggle but it was struggle in another form. It was how people who had been denied formal political language still spoke as a collective force. It is no coincidence that in South Africa, even today, liberation songs remain politically charged long after formal liberation was achieved. This is why song continues to unsettle power, as we have seen with the constant uproar around Dubuli’bhunu.

This is the world in which the past 13 years of the EFF must be understood. From its formation, the organisation has existed as a disruption of acceptable political sound. It has refused to lower its tone to the registers of polite consensus, has insisted on speaking about land not as metaphor but as ownership, and has insisted on socialism not as theory but as redistribution. Furthermore, the EFF has insisted on pan-Africanism not as sentiment but as material solidarity. In doing so, it has occupied a political space that post-apartheid South Africa has repeatedly tried to render illegible.

The reaction has been structural resistance. In societies marked by deep economic inheritance, radical redistribution is rarely debated purely on policy terms. It is treated as destabilisation. The language changes quickly: from “debate” to “threat”, from “opposition” to “extremism”, and from “policy” to “security concern”. This is the normalisation of ideological containment, where ideas that challenge ownership are not engaged with but managed.

The persecution reflects what the EFF represents in the South African context: a refusal to accept that the economic structure inherited from colonialism and apartheid is natural or permanent

Over 13 years, this containment has taken many forms: court proceedings that stretch over years, parliamentary suspensions designed to discipline dissent, intelligence operations framed as legal scrutiny, media campaigns that attempt to construct permanent suspicion around leadership, and financial and reputational pressure applied to isolate the organisation from institutional support. Not every action is co-ordinated in the same way, but together they form a consistent political environment: one in which radical black political expression is continuously tested for its limits.

The persecution reflects what the EFF represents in the South African context: a refusal to accept that the economic structure inherited from colonialism and apartheid is natural or permanent. White monopoly capital continues to shape ownership across land, banking, mining, agriculture and the media and the EFF emerged as an insistence that this contradiction cannot remain unresolved indefinitely.

This is also where the resistance to communist and socialist ideas becomes most visible. South African political life is comfortable with the language of inequality, but uncomfortable with its resolution. Poverty can be described, and inequality can be lamented but redistribution and nationalisation are treated as disruption, instability and risk. In this way, capitalism is not defended as an ideology, but as an inevitability, and those who challenge it are treated not as political actors but as dangers to order.

Yet despite this environment, the past 13 years have produced outcomes that cannot be dismissed. The EFF has altered the vocabulary of South African politics. Land expropriation without compensation, once treated as political fantasy, became a national parliamentary debate; decolonised education moved from protest demand to state policy; insourcing of workers expanded across universities and public institutions; and questions of state capture and corruption were forced into the centre of political life, long before they were fully acknowledged by formal commissions. Lastly, parliamentary spaces, often designed for ritual compliance, were turned into arenas of confrontation and accountability.

These achievements represent shifts in what can be publicly said, demanded and imagined, and the widening of political language under conditions in which that language was meant to remain constrained. The internal cost of this struggle, however, has been significant. Leadership has required constant negotiation with pressure, while members have faced suspensions, dismissals, legal challenges and reputational attacks. The organisation itself has had to survive cycles of internal strife, external infiltration attempts, electoral volatility, and resource imbalance in a political system still heavily shaped by capital. Yet we have persisted because we treat difficulty as the natural condition of political struggle in an unequal society.

To return to Angelou is to understand this persistence differently. The caged bird does not sing because it believes the cage will disappear tomorrow. It sings because silence would mean surrendering the only form of freedom still available within constraint: voice. In the South African context, that voice has historically taken the form of song, and song also takes the form of political organisation.

The significance of the EFF, therefore, is its policies, its parliamentary presence and its insistence that black political expression does not have to soften itself to be legitimate. That insistence has been met with resistance precisely because it disrupts the expectation that post-apartheid democracy would produce moderation without contestation. Instead, it has produced a continuation of struggle in new institutional forms.

Thirteen years on, the bird is still singing because silence has never been an option for those who inherit a history of dispossession. The song is a declaration of continuity and is evidence that even under sustained pressure — political, legal, economic, and cultural — black political imagination continues to produce itself. And as long as that song continues, the question of freedom remains open.