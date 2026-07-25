LETTERS | Joburg Market’s clean audit shows the way

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A financial manager at the Joburg fresh produce market in City Deep has been arrested by the Hawks in connection with a R5.5m scam.

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The auditor-general’s recent declaration of another clean audit for the Joburg Market stands as a rare beacon of institutional success within the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), marking three consecutive clean audits for the entity.

This achievement demonstrates that the market’s leadership has built a highly effective, replicable model of governance and operational excellence. By transferring this framework to struggling municipal entities like City Power and Johannesburg Water, the CoJ could decisively stabilise its vital infrastructure.

Academic research strongly supports this intervention. Professors Vuyani Langa (Walter Sisulu University), Nara Monkam (University of Pretoria) and Christopher Whittle (University of Johannesburg) argue that strong fiscal oversight, risk maturity and governance discipline are entirely transferable across municipal entities. Prof Monkam’s work emphasises that capacity-linked governance is the cornerstone of sustainable municipal service delivery, and the Joburg Market serves as living proof of this principle.

The urgency for reform is underscored by the National Treasury’s reports and the auditor-general’s 2025 findings, which reveal persistent weaknesses across the CoJ. The city recently received a qualified audit opinion due to misstatements and weak controls over sundry debtors. While the CoJ’s integrated annual report recorded a net surplus of R1.6bn, it flagged severe risks regarding liquidity, deferred maintenance and repeat audit failures.

By contrast, the Joburg Market’s financial leadership has consistently delivered clean audits under the same legislative framework. Prof Langa identifies weak budgeting and poor revenue collection as systemic failures across the city’s utilities, highlighting the immediate need to scale the market’s strict fiscal discipline across the municipality.

The market’s operational success is grounded in strict adherence to the Municipal Finance Management Act, robust IT governance, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and hazard analysis and critical control point standards.

Crucially, the market’s risk management and predictive maintenance strategies, honed in its complex cold-storage rooms, banana-ripening plant, warehousing and ammonia plant operations, offer a direct blueprint for utility management. Managing highly perishable goods with limited shelf life requires operational precision and technical efficiency. This is directly analogous to managing an electricity grid or a water pipeline network, where maintenance failures, sabotage and poor oversight have immediate, severe consequences for public health and safety.

The Joburg Market proves that Johannesburg already possesses the professionals, systems and governance structures required to thrive. The diagnostic data from the Treasury and the auditor-general are clear, and academic literature validates the market’s operational model as a viable cure for the city’s utilities.

What remains missing is the political will to deploy this homegrown expertise to City Power and Joburg Water. By institutionalising the market’s blueprint, the City of Johannesburg can finally secure the accountability, operational excellence and resilience its citizens deserve.

— Grant Reagon Son, by e-mail

Don’t let Maga links split Afrikaners

The US and South Africa share similar histories around race. Apartheid and segregation classified certain people as second-class citizens and denied them basic rights.

These policies have been scrapped, but inequalities and division continue in both countries. The pain, suffering and distrust are not removed by the stroke of a pen.

A focus on race is resurfacing in both countries. Ties between Afrikaner groupings and the Maga movement have been established since the first Trump term. The false narrative of a white genocide did great harm to our international image and damaged relations between our people. It also led to division among white Afrikaans-speaking South Africans because diverse Afrikaans groups publicly take a stand against this false narrative.

Only people with blinkers would deny that we have a serious crime problem in South Africa. Black communities, however, are the most affected. People living in isolated areas, specifically on farms, both whites and blacks, are very vulnerable and often the targets of crime.

Tragically, well-meaning white Afrikaners, who do not deny that we have a crime problem, are now being targeted by conservative Afrikaner groupings.

We have to work out our own destiny in South Africa. The misplaced refugee programme has little to do with a sincere effort to help white Afrikaners.

The efforts to discredit groups like Afrikaners for South Africa, Betereinders and others who are taking a stand against this false narrative of a white genocide are revealing. The faceless “soldiers” on social networks function like a “third force” with insults reminiscent of the “broedertwis” of old.

There is more that unites us than divides us. Let us focus there. Together we are stronger.

— Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

The Treasury got it right

Every year the same ritual plays out. The auditor-general walks into parliament with a report thick enough to stop a door, MPs shake their heads at the right moments, a headline runs for a day, and the whole exercise disappears into a filing cabinet until the next one arrives. This is not oversight. It is theatre, and South Africans have been paying for tickets to the same show for two decades.

Look at what auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke tabled on June 24. Her consolidated report on local government audit outcomes for 2024-25 found that 57% of municipalities are stuck exactly where they were back in 2020-21, while another 15% got worse.

Only 15% managed a clean audit, and those 15% control a mere 8% of the total local government budget. Not one metro, none of the eight cities housing 46% of the country’s households and handling 54% of municipal spending, produced a clean audit.

Municipalities adopted budgets they could not fund to the tune of R288.17bn. Leaking pipes and faulty meters cost R14.73bn in lost water and R21.63bn in lost electricity revenue in a single year, and 76% of municipalities still submitted financial statements riddled with material misstatements.

Those are not abstract numbers. They are the reason a resident of Msunduzi, the municipality that swallows Pietermaritzburg, can go days without water while the local authority spirals through disclaimed and qualified audit opinions year after year, and contractors get paid for pipe repairs that are never finished.

Audit reports and the mountain of other documents tabled in parliament, from public protector findings to Special Investigating Unit referrals, have mostly become paperwork masquerading as performance. A document laid on a table in the National Assembly has never once, on its own, unblocked a sewer, arrested a thief or paid a supplier who does honest work.

There is, at least, one recent instance of a report forcing a hand. In July this year, the National Treasury withheld R13.5bn in equitable share transfers from 69 municipalities, including R3.6bn earmarked for Johannesburg. This is what consequence management looks like: money tied directly to compliance, transfers released only once a council proves it has paid its creditors, and a slice of even the withheld funds ring-fenced so that Sars, pension funds, Eskom and the water boards keep getting paid while councils sort themselves out.

Within three weeks, 27 municipalities had funds restored because they responded. That is a mechanism with teeth, built off audit and compliance findings rather than around them, and it is the right step in the right direction. It should become the model everywhere, not a once-off shock tactic reserved for local government.

Extend the same withhold-and-release discipline to provincial departments and state-owned entities.

Until every audit finding above a set threshold triggers this kind of response, the country will keep producing extraordinary reports about ordinary failures and calling it accountability.

— Pikolomzi Qaba, by e-mail