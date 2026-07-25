MAVA SCOTT | Beyond the Afrophobia accusations

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Protestors from the March and March Movement hold banners and chant slogans during a recent demonstration in Pinetown, south of Durban. Picture:

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Recent negative commentary and misleading media narratives emerging from parts of West Africa, particularly in relation to concerns raised in sections of Nigeria and Ghana, have portrayed South Africa as a country defined by xenophobia or “Afrophobia”. Some have gone further, suggesting South Africa is increasingly isolated from the rest of the continent and has turned its back on the ideals of Pan-Africanism and African solidarity.

These claims are false and fail to reflect the broader reality of South Africa’s relationship with the continent.

South Africa cannot accept the unfair characterisation of an entire nation and its people as hostile towards fellow Africans. Such a narrative ignores decades of solidarity, investment, peacebuilding, humanitarian assistance and economic integration that South Africa has championed across Africa. It also overlooks the fact that South Africa remains one of the continent’s largest destinations for African migrants, entrepreneurs, students, investors and professionals.

Media and public commentary that routinely label South Africa as xenophobic without sufficient context — while overlooking the country’s efforts to manage lawful migration, promote social cohesion and provide humanitarian support — are deeply concerning. The continent and the world at large deserve more balanced reporting and commentary that recognises both migration pressures and South Africa’s commitment to African solidarity.

The freedom enjoyed by South Africans today was not won by South Africa and its liberation movement alone. During the struggle against apartheid, many countries provided sanctuary, training facilities, diplomatic support and financial assistance to the liberation movement.

Since 1994, South Africa’s foreign policy has been guided by the principles of Ubuntu, Pan-Africanism and the African Renaissance. These principles have shaped its efforts to contribute to peace, stability, democratic governance and economic development across Africa.

The story of South Africa in Africa is not one of hostility

Through the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF), South Africa has supported initiatives aimed at promoting democracy, conflict resolution, humanitarian assistance, socio-economic development and capacity-building in African states.

Few African countries have invested as significantly in African peace and security efforts as South Africa.

Since 1999, South Africa has participated in peacekeeping and peace-support missions in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan, South Sudan, Comoros, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic. It has deployed military personnel, mediators, election observers and reconstruction experts to assist countries emerging from conflict.

South African soldiers have served under both AU and UN mandates. Some have lost their lives in missions aimed at protecting African civilians and promoting regional stability.

South Africa has also played important mediation roles in Burundi, South Sudan, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and the DRC, helping facilitate peace agreements, constitutional processes and democratic transitions.

Any fair assessment of South Africa’s role on the continent must also consider its enormous contribution to African economic development.

South African companies are among the largest investors in Africa. Businesses such as MTN, MultiChoice, Standard Bank, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Absa, Sanlam, Old Mutual and Vodacom operate across numerous African countries, creating employment, contributing to local economies, transferring skills and supporting infrastructure development.

South African banks have expanded financial inclusion across the continent. Retail chains have established supply chains supporting farmers, manufacturers and small businesses. South African mining, telecommunications, energy and financial-services companies are contributors to economic growth in many African economies.

The reality is simple: South Africa’s prosperity is deeply intertwined with Africa’s prosperity.

Rather than trading accusations across borders, African nations should deepen co-operation on migration management, economic development, regional integration and social cohesion

Government has repeatedly emphasised that foreign nationals who enter and reside in South Africa lawfully are welcome and contribute positively to the country’s social and economic development.

Like every sovereign nation, South Africa has the right and responsibility to manage its borders, regulate migration and address irregular migration. These responsibilities are not evidence of xenophobia; they are normal functions of a democratic state.

The choice facing Africa today is clear. We can allow misinformation, stereotypes and political opportunism to deepen divisions among Africans. Or we can recommit ourselves to the ideals of African unity that inspired the founders of the Organisation of African Unity and later the AU.

The South Africa that has invested in African economies, mediated peace agreements, deployed peacekeepers, funded development initiatives, trained officials, supported democratic transitions and opened its economy to African businesses is not an Afrophobic nation.

South Africa’s future lies in Africa. Its prosperity lies in Africa. Its destiny lies in Africa.

Rather than trading accusations across borders, African nations should deepen co-operation on migration management, economic development, regional integration and social cohesion. The continent’s challenges require solidarity, not division; partnership, not prejudice.

The story of South Africa in Africa is not one of hostility. It is a story of sacrifice, partnership, investment and an enduring commitment to a better Africa for all.