Q&A with SAHRC on subpoenas over migrant repatriation abuses

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Is it fair to say the migrant repatriation process is one of the country’s biggest human rights crises since 1994?

It is definitely a crisis.

Have you seen the repatriation centres?

We saw human rights being seriously violated. There were no ablution systems available; people were going hungry. Women, children, older persons and even people with disabilities were being kept in the most inhumane state ever.

Have you made enough noise about it?

We asked to speak with a lot of stakeholders, the ministers, so that we could understand their plans. The minister of the SAPS, the ministers of justice, home affairs and the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco).

Have you met with them?

We have ultimately had a meeting with Dirco and with the deputy minister of justice. We still have not secured a meeting with the SAPS minister.

So you haven’t asked him about people’s doors being kicked in, being herded into police vans, families being separated?

We have raised these concerns in a letter to the minister. We got a response saying they were looking into these issues but they don’t want to give us all the information because we might compromise their investigations.

Do you have any faith in what the politicians are saying?

Yes, we do have faith.

How can the home affairs portfolio committee tell parliament that the repatriation process has been “lawful, organised and humane”?

With us collating so much information about what has transpired, we will decide on the best way forward, which might be to use the powers we have, like a subpoena, to hold those that are responsible to account. Our concern is how we got here. What is it exactly that the SAPS have been doing on the ground, for instance?

Will you investigate reports of them facilitating anti-migrant vigilantism?

We will look into complaints we’ve received and videos we are seeing that portray allegations that the SAPS might have created an enabling environment for crimes to be committed in their presence.

Did you begin your investigation of the repatriation centres quickly enough?

Our staff were being threatened and had to protect themselves, but we were always on the ground. We can’t shy away. This is a mandate we have agreed that we will take on as the SAHRC to ensure that human rights are protected and to call out anyone who is not acting accordingly.

Amnesty International has called out the government. Where has your voice been?

We have been vocal about it. Our constitution tells us that we must all be safe in the country. All of us, anyone who is in the country. So we were looking at that to ensure that no violation of human rights takes place.

When will we start seeing results?

We are almost at the tail end of getting the information we think will be enough to at least start with the process.

To start issuing subpoenas?

To issue subpoenas so that we can hold people to account. We need to get the heads of a number of institutions to come and tell us how we got here.