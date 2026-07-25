SANDILE ZUNGU | Why trust is football’s greatest asset

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Sandile Zungu has officially launched his bid campaign for the South African Football Association presidency. File photo:

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There are many ways to measure the success of a football association. We can count trophies, television audiences, sponsorships, league attendances and world rankings; all these matter. Yet history teaches us that behind every successful football nation lies something far less tangible but infinitely more valuable: trust.

Without it, even the most gifted generation of players will struggle to fulfil its potential. Sponsors hesitate before investing. Supporters become disillusioned. Administrators lose credibility. Volunteers begin to question whether their sacrifices are worthwhile. The institution itself becomes weaker than the game it is meant to serve.

South Africa understands better than most that football is far more than 90 minutes on a Saturday afternoon. It is part of our national identity. It has united us in celebration, comforted us in defeat, and provided hope to countless young people who have dreamed of building a better future through sport.

That is precisely why the governance of football matters.

Leadership should never be measured by how much authority it accumulates. It should be measured by how much confidence it inspires

Good governance is often misunderstood as an administrative exercise. It is not. It is the foundation upon which opportunity is built. It determines whether talented young players have access to quality development pathways, whether coaches receive proper support, whether referees are respected, whether sponsors have confidence to invest, and whether communities believe their football structures exist to serve them.

Trust does not emerge from slogans or promises. It is earned through consistent conduct. It grows when decisions are transparent, finances are responsibly managed, constitutions are respected, and leaders recognise that they are custodians rather than owners of the institutions they lead.

Football is no different from any successful organisation. Investors back organisations they trust. Employees commit to leaders they trust. Communities support institutions they trust. Football supporters are no exception.

Around the world, the strongest football associations have demonstrated that governance and sporting success are inseparable. Stable institutions attract investment. Investment strengthens development programmes. Strong development systems produce better players. Better players create better competitions. Better competitions generate greater commercial value. Success on the field often begins long before the first whistle is blown.

South Africa possesses every ingredient required to become a football powerhouse. We have extraordinary talent, passionate supporters, established professional clubs, dedicated volunteers and an enviable football culture. What remains is ensuring that our institutions consistently match the quality of our people.

That is why restoring trust must become the first priority of football leadership.

Trust begins at the grassroots level. It begins with the local football association that administers community football fairly. It begins with the school coach who believes every child deserves an opportunity to play. It begins with referees who know that merit, professionalism and integrity will always be recognised. It begins with provincial structures that place football above personalities.

When these foundations are strong, confidence spreads throughout the entire football ecosystem.

The benefits extend well beyond the sport itself.

Football is one of South Africa’s most underappreciated economic assets. It supports jobs in broadcasting, hospitality, tourism, retail, security, transport, marketing and event management. It creates opportunities for entrepreneurs, community organisations and young professionals. Every investment in football governance is therefore an investment in economic participation, social cohesion and youth development.

Equally important, football has the unique ability to inspire. Every young player who steps onto a community field should believe that talent, discipline and hard work — not circumstance or connections— will determine their future. That belief can only flourish where institutions are trusted to be fair, accountable and transparent.

The responsibility of football leadership extends beyond administering competitions. It is about protecting public confidence in one of South Africa’s most cherished institutions. It is about ensuring that every stakeholder, from sponsors and professional clubs to volunteers and supporters, believes the game is being managed in the best interests of football itself.

Leadership should never be measured by how much authority it accumulates. It should be measured by how much confidence it inspires.

As South African football enters a new chapter, we have an opportunity to redefine success. Winning matches will always matter. Qualifying for major tournaments will always matter. Producing world-class players will always matter.

But none of these ambitions can be sustained unless they rest upon an institution that people trust.

Trust is not simply a governance principle. It is football’s most valuable currency. If we restore trust, we strengthen governance. If we strengthen governance, we create opportunity. If we create opportunity, we grow the game.

And if we grow the game, we leave future generations not only a stronger football association but also a stronger national institution worthy of the passion that millions of South Africans invest in it every single week.