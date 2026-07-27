EDITORIAL | Long-promised policing overhaul welcome. It’s time now for action

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At long last, the government’s long-promised overhaul of policing in South Africa has moved beyond rhetoric and into the critical phase of implementation.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia’s announcement on Saturday that 140 of the country’s highest-crime police stations will serve as pilots for sweeping reform is a welcome development, and one this nation can ill afford to delay.

South Africans are under siege from criminals. The sense of insecurity that pervades daily life is not only a scar on our collective wellbeing, but a fundamental threat to the country’s social fabric and future.

For too long, law abiding citizens have watched in frustration and fear as crime syndicates, gangs and violent offenders have operated with impunity, while faith in the South African Police Service (SAPS) has dwindled to a worrying low. The time for promises and diagnoses has passed; the time for results is now.

The government’s new agenda, which is endorsed unanimously by provincial MECs responsible for community safety, targets the heart of South Africa’s crime crisis, which is organised crime, intelligence failures and police station performance.

The focus on bolstering resources, upgrading infrastructure and enforcing stricter performance monitoring at notorious hotspots represents a pragmatic start.

Just as crucial is the commitment to modernise technology, strengthen crime intelligence and restore detective services, areas long neglected but vital for effective, intelligence-led policing.

Particularly encouraging is the recognition that policing alone cannot turn the tide.

The expansion of community policing forums, partnerships with businesses, faith groups, traditional leaders and civil society, as well as the rollout of a five-year community patrollers framework, signal a willingness to build a whole-of-society response to crime.

The adoption of the National Liquor Action Plan and the renewed focus on gender-based violence and femicide are equally overdue.

But operational tweaks and new strategies are not enough.

The SAPS, for its part, must view this as a historic chance to earn back public confidence by protecting communities, upholding the law, and demonstrating that it is worthy of the trust placed in it

The SAPS must seize this opportunity to redeem itself in the eyes of the public. That means rooting out corruption with tighter vetting and rigorous lifestyle audits, holding officers accountable for misconduct, and ensuring that funding reaches where it is needed most, which is front-line policing.

The restoration of crime intelligence as the nerve centre of proactive policing and the ongoing recruitment of new constables are positive steps, but must be matched by steady, transparent execution and visible improvement on the ground.

Trust, once lost, is not easily regained. South Africans will not be swayed by more commitments; they will judge these reforms by their tangible impact. The government’s resolve in moving to implementation must now be matched by urgency, discipline and a relentless focus on results.

The SAPS, for its part, must view this as a historic chance to earn back public confidence by protecting communities, upholding the law and demonstrating that it is worthy of the trust placed in it.

The time for talking is over. The time for action is now.