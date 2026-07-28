EDITORIAL | PIC a critical battlefield for Treasury

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The de-politicisation of the PIC is non-negotiable, but the methods absolutely matter enough to warrant careful thought, says the writer. Pictured: David Masondo and Enoch Godongwana.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has earned a reputation as a tough guy. If this isn’t clear in his interpersonal interactions with ordinary South Africans, it definitely shows in his willingness to disagree with and robustly engage officials who head institutions under his portfolio.

Who could forget the rollercoaster of a year the minister had in 2025, when he attempted to table a budget, not once, not twice, but three times, because Parliament would not accept a value-added tax hike that his budget proposed.

During the five months it took to eventually adopt the budget, Godongwana had a hot mic moment, where he was caught venting about discussions he was having with Edward Kieswetter, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner at the time, about whether giving the tax body more funding would boost collections more efficiently than raising taxes.

Later in the year, the National Treasury held talks with the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) under the auspices of the Government Technical Advisory Centre about the possibility of changing the official inflation target from a target band ranging between 3% and 5% to a target point of 3%.

In the midst of those discussions, Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago used a repo rate announcement to tell the country that the bank’s monetary policy committee would unofficially use 3% inflation as a target in its work.

To say that the minister was unimpressed by this is an understatement. The National Treasury was quick to release a statement saying that determining the official inflation target was done by the minister, which is then implemented by the MPC, essentially telling the Sarb to back off.

This is a time when governance and legislative guardrails governing the PIC and other entities under the National Treasury should be thought through carefully, with principle ― not current interests or chess pieces ― in mind.

Fast-forward to the 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, and Godongwana announced the 3% inflation target. He also maintained the R7.5bn boost to Sars, a move that suggested Kieswetter and Kganyago had entered the proverbial steel cage with Godongwana and emerged victorious.

However, the minister is now in a battle where the stakes might not be the collection of South African tax money or the one policy decision that determines the cost of debt, but are as serious as the life savings of millions of hard-working South Africans.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is the state asset manager that manages an estimated R3.6-trillion in investments on behalf of Africa’s largest pension fund, the Government Employees Pension Fund, which holds the life savings of South Africa’s public servants.

Last week, the PIC board collapsed, punctuated by the resignation of deputy finance minister David Masondo as chair of the PIC board on Thursday. According to Business Day, Masondo’s resignation came days before a meeting where the board was to be dissolved anyway.

Reports and speculation are swirling that the minister sank the board over his preferred candidate being denied the position of chair, a charge that Godongwana has strongly denied.

This is a time when governance and legislative guardrails governing the PIC and other entities under the National Treasury should be thought through carefully, with principle ― not current interests or chess pieces ― in mind.

Sars has fought its way back to being a credible institution after the bad old days of Tom Moyane’s leadership. The Sarb has never shied away from standing by its independence, even amid since-abandoned ANC conference sub-committee resolutions aimed at fully nationalising the central bank.

The largest asset manager on the continent is an institution where South Africa cannot afford the operational, reputational and governance risk of a public blow-up or a loss of control of the wealth that the PIC commands.

The de-politicisation of the PIC is non-negotiable, but the methods absolutely matter enough to warrant careful thought. The asset manager has had its own commission of inquiry, which was far too recent for comfort. The PIC deserves to march forward to a better future as much as Sars does.