NTOKOZO MAHLANGU & LIATA MONATISA | Who will own the AI economy?

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Africa faces a pivotal choice: Create, own and shape AI or risk being left behind, say the writers

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Millions of people fear artificial intelligence will replace their jobs. They may be asking the wrong question. The real question is who will own the extraordinary wealth AI creates.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already reshaping workplaces, universities, boardrooms and entire industries. As AI capabilities accelerate, employees around the world are asking a familiar question: “Will AI replace my job?”

History reminds us that this fear is not new. Every major technological revolution, from the steam engine to the personal computer, sparked concerns about machines replacing people. Yet AI feels fundamentally different.

Unlike previous technologies that automated physical labour or repetitive administrative tasks, AI is beginning to perform activities once considered uniquely human, including reasoning, writing, analysing, coding, designing and supporting strategic decision-making. This has divided opinion.

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang famously observed, “You will not lose your job to AI. You will lose your job to someone who uses AI.” He argues that AI will augment human capability rather than replace it.

Others are less convinced. Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as one of the “Godfathers of AI”, has warned that AI is advancing much faster than society appreciates. The boundary between what AI can do and where humans remain indispensable is shrinking rapidly.

If AI can increasingly reason, analyse, write, plan and generate strategic recommendations, we must ask where the uniquely human contribution will remain. Evidence of this transformation is already visible. Organisations are restructuring as AI enables smaller teams to produce more output. Universities are rethinking teaching as students increasingly rely on AI as a learning companion. At the same time, AI has democratised capability.

Entrepreneurs can build products without specialist teams, students have access to personalised tutors available around the clock, and professionals can complete work in hours that previously took days.

Rather than simply replacing people, AI is making millions of people more capable than they were only a few years ago. Perhaps, however, we are asking the wrong question. The challenge is not simply whether jobs disappear, but whether societies can adapt quickly enough. Reskilling takes time, investment and opportunity.

If AI transforms industries faster than workers can transition, the consequences will extend far beyond employment. Despite the excitement surrounding AI, many organisations still struggle to scale it successfully. This suggests that the greatest challenge may not be technology itself.

Leadership, organisational culture and governance are proving just as important as algorithms. Yet even this debate risks missing the larger transformation. If AI increasingly performs economically valuable work, how will people earn an income? People will still need food, housing, healthcare and education.

Businesses will still need customers who can afford their products. Governments will still depend on tax revenue to provide public services. If paid employment becomes a less reliable source of income for large numbers of people, then our economic model itself may need to evolve.

These questions are not entirely new. Almost a century ago, British engineer and economic thinker Major Clifford Hugh Douglas argued that modern prosperity depends not only on the labour of people alive today, but also on generations of accumulated knowledge, scientific discovery, technology and infrastructure. Because every citizen benefits from this shared inheritance, Douglas believed every citizen should share in the wealth it creates through what he called a National Dividend. Whether his proposal was right remains open to debate. What makes his work relevant today is the question it raises.

Who should benefit from the extraordinary productivity that AI creates?

History shows that those who own the means of production capture most of the economic value. In the AI economy, the means of production increasingly include data, algorithms, computing infrastructure and intellectual property. If ownership remains concentrated among a small number of companies and countries, AI could deepen inequality. If societies find ways to distribute their productivity gains more broadly, AI could become one of humanity’s greatest engines of shared prosperity.

For Africa, this conversation is especially important. The continent enters the AI era with the world’s youngest population, persistently high unemployment, expanding informal economies and uneven access to quality education and digital infrastructure. At the same time, African innovators are already applying AI to improve healthcare, agriculture, financial inclusion and education.

The opportunity is enormous, but only if Africans participate as creators, owners and innovators rather than merely consumers of technologies developed elsewhere. The question, therefore, is not simply whether AI will replace African jobs. It is whether Africa will own a meaningful share of the AI economy.

Artificial intelligence is one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Whether it becomes one of humanity’s greatest blessings will depend not on the technology itself, but on how wisely we govern it.

Our response should be guided by the philosophy of ubuntu. Technological progress should strengthen human dignity, expand opportunity and advance shared prosperity. This requires investment in African research, local AI companies, digital infrastructure and education. It also requires protecting African data, languages and indigenous knowledge while ensuring that African governments, universities and businesses help shape the rules governing AI.

Artificial intelligence is one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Whether it becomes one of humanity’s greatest blessings will depend not on the technology itself, but on how wisely we govern it. Governance cannot be left to technology companies alone. It requires accountable institutions, meaningful human oversight, transparency where AI affects people’s livelihoods, protection against bias and a fair distribution of the value AI creates. Every technological revolution forces society to answer a fundamental question.

What kind of future do we want to build? The AI revolution presents the same choice. We can allow its benefits to accumulate in the hands of those who own the technology, or we can build policies and institutions that ensure its extraordinary productivity expands opportunity for everyone.

The future of AI is not only about building smarter machines. It is about building a fairer economy. That future will not be determined by artificial intelligence. It will be determined by us.

Dr Ntokozo Mahlangu is a risk management specialist and a member of the Strategic Advisory Board at The DaVinci Institute.

Liata Monatisa is an AI and machine learning practitioner and an Art of Living teacher