EDITORIAL | Make no mistake, Godongwana’s tough stance sent a message

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Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana held a joint media briefing with Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on the temporary withholding of Municipal Equitable Share transfers. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday announced that he would on Friday be releasing billions of rand in service delivery funds he had withheld in the past 30 days to at least 69 municipalities over accountability and performance issues.

In a press briefing, he said he was not unblocking about R13bn because the implicated municipalities had suddenly started performing.

He conceded that continuing to withhold the funds would affect innocent residents in terms of service delivery.

“This is to avoid having an adverse short- to medium-term effect on the delivery of basic services,” he said while flanked by co-operative government minister Velenkosini Hlabisa.

“The equitable share is an important source for funding basic services, particularly services provided to the poor. The National Treasury must therefore balance its constitutional responsibility to enforce its financial management requirements with the need to avoid communities carrying the immediate consequence of failure by municipal institutions and officials.

“The release must accordingly be understood as a basic conditional release intended to protect basic service delivery while requiring affected municipalities to correct the serious weaknesses identified.”

[The tough stance] shows that, despite this being an election year in which the easy thing to do would have been to be populist and avoid the tough decisions, Godongwana is serious about holding officials in badly run municipalities accountable.

When he announced the blocking of the funds in June, the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), a constitutional body that advises parliament on the equitable distribution of revenue, objected to Godongwana’s decision.

The FFC warned that the move had the potential to compromise service delivery. Godongwana has heeded the FFC’s advice with his decision to release the funds by July 31.

This decision has also affected big municipalities, including metros such as Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City.

However, his tough stance ought to be welcomed. It shows that despite this being an election year in which the easy thing to do would have been to be populist and avoid the tough decisions, Godongwana is serious about holding officials in badly run municipalities accountable.

For far too long, municipalities have misused billions of rand received as their share of equitable revenue and other conditional and infrastructure grants.

More often than not, municipalities use these funds for the wrong reasons, such as increasing the already bloated salaries of municipal workers and executives such as municipal managers and CFOs.

Meanwhile critical municipal services such as water supply, sewerage, electricity and others are on the decline because infrastructure such as water treatment plants is poorly maintained.

By withholding the funds at the beginning of July, Godongwana sent a strong message to senior office bearers in municipalities, effectively strong-arming them into improving performance.

It remains to be seen if any lessons were learnt, demonstrated by changed behaviour, improved service delivery and financial performance.