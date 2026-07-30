EDITORIAL | Stewing in a pile of garbage, Joburg’s slow-boiling frogs are well and truly cooked

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Like slow-boiling frogs, Johannesburg residents have for years lived through the deterioration of the city without fully noticing the extent of its decline.

Among the first signs was the inner city falling into decay. Residents complained, but because most were not directly affected, they soon pushed it to the back of their minds and got on with life.

Then graffiti sprang up on walls across the city as fast as the weeds on kerbs. Parks filled with homeless vagrants, cemeteries became targets for vandals, city-owned buildings fell into such disrepair that they had to be boarded up.

Then traffic lights stopped working. Or did the street lights die out first? That sparked frustration, but motorists soon learned to navigate dark roads and chaotic intersections.

Then came the potholes, and the frogs began to realise they were in deep trouble. But the real jolt was the electricity blackouts that continued despite the end of load-shedding.

The Sunday Times reported last week that according to City Power’s latest financials, 60% of power outages are caused by deteriorating infrastructure.

Then water took the lead as the hot topic, with the coffers of Johannesburg Water drier than the Hursthill reservoirs. Latest figures show the municipal entity loses 42% of the water it buys.

But for some long-suffering residents, one of the most jarring issues this year has been the collapse of Pikitup.

Perhaps it is because the city’s refuse collection has, until recently, been the one service that has continued to give us value for money.

Rain or shine, Easter, Christmas and every public holiday in between, Pikitup was historically the one service we could count on. By 8.30am on your designated pick-up day, the whistling of the collection crew and the banging of the municipal bins into the revving rubbish truck was done and dusted and your bin was empty, ready to wheel back inside.

It was the last bastion successfully defending a threatened way of life — a metaphorical fortress lulling us into a false sense of security that our municipality was somehow still functional.

But now that dream has been shattered too. Recently, some residents have had to wait weeks for a collection. Many have resorted to hiring enterprising private entrepreneurs to fetch and dispose of their garbage, others have hauled their rubbish to the local dumpsite themselves. Videos have emerged of rats feasting on rotting rubbish at townhouse complexes.

Pikitup has faced significant labour disruptions this year. In January, contract and casual workers staged a seven-day strike in Randburg demanding permanent employment and addressing alleged nepotism. In March, operations faced stoppages and protests at depots over recruitment and internal issues, alongside transport service disputes.

At the beginning of this month, more than 300 casual and contracted fleet workers initiated an extended strike, blockading multiple depots over permanent job demands. The situation continues, unresolved. And the rubbish continues to pile up.

Pikitup owes contractors R1.3bn. Meanwhile the entity’s CEO, currently Bukelwa Njingolo, earns a hefty R4.49m a year. More than the president.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times revealed that eight broken Pikitup trucks have been standing idle for between six and eight months at Mohale Workshop in Laser Park, west of Johannesburg, because the city cannot afford to fix them.

Simply put, there is insufficient revenue to cover Pikitup’s costs, and with such a bloated salary bill, it’s easy to see why.

Johannesburg is in a real mess, and it’s not just the refuse. The City of Johannesburg needs to get on top of the issues plaguing Pikitup, and they need to do it fast. Growing piles of stinking, decaying rubbish along streets is a constant visual reminder to residents of the city’s level of service delivery failure.

And just like those slow-boiling frogs, our city leaders will be well and truly cooked if they have not pulled off a miraculous transformation before the November local government elections.

And what are the chances of that?