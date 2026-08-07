EDITORIAL | Here’s what not to do as a diplomat, in a snapshot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

International relations minister Ronald Lamola has announced the recall of South Africa’s high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal.

Story audio is generated using AI

A single photograph has become one of the most damaging images for South Africa’s diplomatic service in recent years.

There stood South Africa’s high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, alongside former president Jacob Zuma and fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta, one of the central figures in the state capture scandal that looted billions from the country.

Regardless of how that meeting came about, the image sent a message that South Africa should never have allowed.

Sooklal may now have been recalled to Pretoria for consultations, but consultation alone is not enough. The episode demands accountability because it has damaged the credibility of South Africa’s foreign service at a time when the country is trying to restore its international standing.

Diplomats occupy a unique position. They are not politicians seeking headlines or party loyalists attending political events. They represent the Republic. Their duty is to protect South Africa’s interests, reputation and constitutional values above everything else.

That responsibility should have guided every decision Sooklal made.

Instead, he found himself sharing a public platform with a man wanted by South African authorities. Ajay Gupta is not simply another businessman living abroad. He remains a fugitive linked to one of the darkest chapters in democratic South Africa.

The Zondo commission painstakingly detailed how the Gupta family captured key state institutions and influenced government appointments and procurement. Whether Gupta has been convicted or not does not change the political symbolism surrounding him.

If the rules only need tightening after this embarrassment, does government accept that existing oversight failed?

For South Africa’s senior diplomat in India to be photographed smiling alongside him was an extraordinary lapse in judgment.

Government’s defence has shifted repeatedly.

Initially, the impression was that Sooklal had hosted the meeting. Later, parliament heard suggestions that he was merely carrying out written instructions from the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to provide protocol support to Zuma. Now international relations minister Ronald Lamola has announced Sooklal’s recall while simultaneously proposing stricter rules governing former presidents travelling abroad.

The new framework may well be necessary. Former presidents should not enjoy unlimited diplomatic support without transparency about who they are meeting, who is paying for their trips and what interests they are advancing. Those safeguards should have existed long ago.

But the timing raises an uncomfortable question. If the rules only need tightening after this embarrassment, does government accept that existing oversight failed?

Even more troubling is that the proposed framework appears aimed largely at regulating former presidents rather than examining the conduct of serving diplomats.

That risks treating the symptom while avoiding the disease.

Even if Sooklal acted on instructions from Pretoria, diplomats are not mindless administrators. Senior ambassadors are expected to exercise judgment. Their expertise lies precisely in identifying diplomatic risks before they become international incidents.

Any experienced diplomat would have recognised that appearing publicly with Ajay Gupta carried enormous reputational consequences.

If the instructions were unclear, they should have been questioned. If they were explicit, concerns should have been raised. If circumstances changed, discretion should have prevailed. That is what experienced diplomacy looks like.

South Africa’s missions abroad regularly make difficult decisions involving protocol, competing political interests and sensitive personalities. Those decisions often happen away from television cameras because diplomats understand that perception matters as much as reality.

This time, perception became reality.

The image of Zuma, Gupta and South Africa’s high commissioner standing together travelled far beyond India’s borders. It reinforced doubts about whether the South African state has truly broken with the state capture era or whether old networks continue to enjoy official accommodation.

That is precisely why opposition parties continue demanding answers.

The Democratic Alliance wants clarity on whether Sooklal received written instructions and who authorised them. ActionSA argues that recalling him without disciplinary action appears insufficient. Those are legitimate questions because this controversy extends beyond one individual.

If officials in Pretoria authorised the engagement, they too should be held accountable.

If they did not, then Sooklal must explain why he believed such a meeting was appropriate.

Either way, someone made a serious error.

Diplomatic appointments are positions of immense trust. South Africa’s ambassadors are often the country’s first impression abroad. They build trade relationships, protect citizens, negotiate difficult political issues and defend the country’s democratic values.

That role demands impeccable judgment.

Sooklal is one of South Africa’s most experienced diplomats. Precisely because of that experience, the expectations placed upon him are higher, not lower. He understood the symbolism surrounding the Gupta family better than almost anyone in government.

That makes the episode harder to excuse.

Recalling him for consultations is only the first step. South Africans deserve a full explanation of what happened, who authorised it and whether diplomatic protocols were breached.

More importantly, the country’s foreign service needs to demonstrate that representing South Africa means protecting its reputation, even when doing so may be politically inconvenient.

For a nation still trying to distance itself from the stain of state capture, some photographs should never be taken.

This was one of them. And every official involved should be ashamed that it happened at all.