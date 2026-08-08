EXTRACT | Women defy ANC doubts to organise historic protest

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Accounts reveal that the ANC leadership did not at first support the idea of the Women’s March. They felt that the women would “just mess things up”, Ruth Mompati recalled. “I don’t think they had confidence that we would be able to organise enough women who would really make a difference.”

As news of the planned protest spread, an apprehensive Walter Sisulu and other senior ANC leaders summoned Helen Joseph and Lilian Ngoyi to a secret meeting. The men were doubtful of the women’s ability to handle the situation. Somewhat patronisingly, given the proven success of the previous year’s march, they wanted to know if the women knew what they were doing.

Lilian Ngoyi with her adopted daughter Memory outside her Soweto home in 1956. File Photo

“Had we realised the enormous responsibility of gathering thousands of women together in the face of possible police interference?’ Joseph remembered them asking, ”And what would happen if the police opened fire?“; ”What would happen if their wives were arrested?“; ”What would the women do if all the leaders were arrested?"

Ngoyi replied that they had confidence in their followers and that the women would know what to do; if the leaders were arrested, other women would step forward to take their place.

Despite the men’s doubts, planning appears to have been well orchestrated and gained its own momentum. Although operating on a ‘shoestring budget’, the working committee’s canvassing was intense and widespread. At the beginning of the year, FEDSAW and the ANCWL jointly produced a comprehensive pamphlet, ‘Women in Chains’, detailing the history and potential effects of the rollout of passes.

The Women's March to the Union Buildings, Pretoria, in August 1956. File photo (Arena holdings archive)

The women sent these and other pamphlets to all the ANC branches, and many volunteers distributed leaflets door-to-door, working tirelessly day and night. In Cape Town, FEDSAW members such as Mildred Ramakaba-Lesiea and Annie Silinga obtained signatures from women who were unable to attend the protest but still wanted to participate in some way. The organisers made extensive use of trade union networks, approaching shop stewards in factories for help.

At the same time, the Indian Youth Congress assisted with recruiting Indian participants. Many night-time meetings occurred, with the young men transporting women to Amina Cachalia’s house. Ruth Mompati recalled travelling to Zeerust, at her own expense, cramming a series of meetings into a short stay and then returning to Johannesburg.

To increase the reach of the campaign, Helen Joseph and Bertha Mashaba took special leave from their jobs in order to devote all their time to campaign activities, travelling with Robert Resha along the Rand and beyond. They were later joined by Norman Levy and together took a “long and intensive tour”, funded by the Congress of Democrats, in Joseph’s small Ford, affectionately nicknamed “Congress Connie”, to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Ladysmith and Durban.

“Some would crochet, some would knit, some would sell clothing, and so they raised funds to come to the Union Buildings.”

Because of patriarchal norms, some volunteers first had to persuade male relatives before they could recruit the women themselves. “It was a tremendous organisational period for us,” Amina Cachalia later reflected. “We went from door to door to organise, and we had to do that because we had to get the permission of the fathers, of the brothers, of the husbands.” This meant visiting households at night, when men had returned from work. As with the ANC leadership, some men were fearful of arrest and required assurance that the march would be peaceful. Frances Baard recalled facing similar difficulties. Some men simply refused to allow their wives to attend. “Well, you must look after your children, look after your house,” she recalled them saying. “I have no time for what you are trying to do.”

There was no institutional financing, and ordinary women undertook much of the fundraising themselves. Sophia Williams-De Bruyn explained that, in the Eastern Cape, women raised money for transport by selling tea and scones to one another at meetings. “Others would slaughter their own chickens and cook them into a curry or a stew, and sell this with mealie-rice or pap, to one another,” she remembered. “Some would crochet, some would knit, some would sell clothing, and so they raised funds to come to the Union Buildings.”

The focus was once again on multiracialism — evident in the selection of the march leaders: Ngoyi, Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams, one woman representing each racial group. Perhaps because the pass extension involved African women, Ngoyi is frequently referred to as the overall leader of the (mostly African) delegation, while the participation of other racial groups signalled their solidarity with their African sisters. Ngoyi’s suggestion that a second guard of leaders should step forward in the event of arrest was formalised, and FEDSAW appointed specific “deputies”, including Bertha Mashaba (to replace Ngoyi) and Violet Weinberg (to replace Joseph). Amina Cachalia was selected as Moosa’s deputy, fittingly since both women were pregnant, but in the end Cachalia was unable to attend the march because of pregnancy complications.

FEDSAW also produced pamphlets, specifically targeting whites, that explained the widespread effects of the pass extension to prospective employers. One, addressed to all housewives, asked, “Do you employ an African woman domestic servant? If so, you will be asked by the native commissioner to send her for registration. What does registration really mean?” This tactic was not only designed to arouse sympathy from employers for their African workers, but also, perhaps, to arouse fears about how pass laws might affect the position of domestic workers, who were in short supply in the 1950s, and were mainly migrant rural women rather than settled urban dwellers.

To quell the possibility of violence, Joseph recalled that FEDSAW planned to kneel in prayer and song should the police begin to arrest anyone. Arrest under such circumstances would have caused an outcry. With these plans in place, the male leadership, prompted by Sisulu, eventually gave the march their blessing, although they provided little in the way of support.

FEDSAW and the ANCWL engaged in a publicised back-and-forth communiqué with government in the days leading up to the event. Speaking for their respective organisations, Helen Joseph and Elizabeth Motingoe wrote to the prime minister on July 25 to inform him of their intention to protest and requested him to receive their chosen representatives. Having had no joy at the offices of native commissioners, they wrote, “Now we request you, as prime minister, to hear the voice of the women of South Africa.” The reply, published in newspapers, was ‘curt’ and dismissive — insultingly, it came not from Strijdom but from his private secretary. Strijdom rejected the women’s interpretation of the pass extension, his secretary wrote, and also refused to engage with a multiracial deputation; he was only prepared to meet with African representatives. “This we rejected indignantly,” Joseph later wrote, ‘the Federation was a multiracial organisation and this was a multiracial protest.’

Ngoyi’s observations reflected the women’s wider resistance. Men, she claimed, had been born into the tradition of carrying them, and had resigned themselves to the state’s bureaucratic requirements. Women, however, still knew passes to be, as Ngoyi put it, “enemy no. 1″; they had spent their lives watching their menfolk leave for work without knowing if they would return or be arrested on a pass offence. When the extension was announced, women, particularly mothers, were left wondering about their children, for women and children “are tied more together”, she reasoned. If both parents ended up being arrested, what would happen to their children? In many respects, women saw themselves as the last bastion of the family and so, Ngoyi said, they took the issue “very seriously”.

On Wednesday 8 August, Ngoyi travelled to Pretoria with Joseph, both to be with the women who had arrived in the capital early and to be sure of getting to the march themselves.

There were reported attempts to thwart the women’s plans. Fourteen Special Branch policemen raided a house in the Johannesburg suburb of Emmarentia in which a gathering of domestic workers was finalising their plans to attend the march. According to Mompati, many women were locked up on the eve of the day and only released the following evening, “just so that they couldn’t be part of that march”.

But the numbers were too great for the authorities to staunch the flow. By Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of women had begun to arrive in Johannesburg and Pretoria. Dozens descended on the ANC headquarters in Market Street, and “in the midst of a great frenzy” Moosa “Mosie” Moolla, Abdulhay Jassat and Ebrahim Moolla of the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress, helped by Ahmed Kathrada, prevailed on Indian merchants around the city centre to assist with blankets and mattresses. Reports soon emerged that police were barring groups of ten or more women from travelling to the capital. To bypass this problem, many opted to travel by train; although more expensive, they were harder to stop than buses. That night, women slept on blankets on township hall floors. Many of them held vigil for the night, singing new struggle songs celebrating the Winburg women’s defiance until dawn.