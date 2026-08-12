EDITORIAL | Illegal mining must be confronted before more lives are lost

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Rubber boots believed to belong to illegal miners lie near a shaft entrance at a disused mine near Rustenburg, North West, August 11 2026. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

Fourteen suspected illegal miners died after a rockfall at an abandoned mine shaft in Marikana on Monday.

Eight others were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident is a stark reminder that abandoned and unregulated mines can become death traps for people searching for a livelihood.

Illegal mining is a serious crime as it fuels criminal networks and can place surrounding communities at risk. It must be confronted decisively.

Efforts by the police and the South African National Defence Force, through Operation Vala Umgodi, to crack down illegal mining seems to be bearing fruit but it looks like the problem is not going away.

Just last month, police arrested 105 illegal miners in Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga.

As the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has noted, unregulated mining threatens not only those who descend underground but entire working-class communities through unstable ground, sinkholes, pollution, dust, violence, environmental destruction and damage to homes and infrastructure.

However, the existence of illegal mining at this scale also tells us about poverty, unemployment and weak controls over abandoned mines.

The men might have broken the law, but their deaths should not allow the state, mining companies or society to avoid asking why the conditions exist in the first place.

Abandoned mines are not simply holes in the ground. They are potential death traps. When a mine closes, responsibility cannot end with the last profitable ton of ore being extracted.

Shafts must be rehabilitated, illegal access must be prevented and communities must be protected.

Government must address the poverty and unemployment that drive some people into illegal mining. Authorities should create employment opportunities and close abandoned and dangerous mine sites.

Where criminal syndicates exploit abandoned mines, intelligence-led policing must target those who organise and profit from the trade, rather than treating every person underground as though they occupy the same position in the criminal hierarchy.

Mining companies have a responsibility concerning the land under their control.

Saftu has called for a coordinated national programme involving government, organised labour and affected mining communities to immediately audit, secure, seal and rehabilitate dangerous abandoned mines and shafts, prioritising those threatening surrounding communities.

It has also called on former mine owners to be identified and enforce their rehabilitation obligations, including recovering rehabilitation funds wherever legally possible.

Simply arresting illegal miners will not solve the problem.

Government must address the poverty and unemployment that drive some people into illegal mining. Authorities should create employment opportunities and close abandoned and dangerous mine sites.

Decisive action must be taken before more lives are lost.