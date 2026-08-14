EDITORIAL | DA’s legal action against self-serving officials is a vital step

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The DA's recent announcement to lay criminal charges against 10 municipal managers across nine failing municipalities is a vital step towards personal accountability.

Fifteen years ago, in July 2011, the Daily Dispatch newspaper, a former sister publication, captured the tragic absurdity of local government when it reported on officials in the Eastern Cape’s Ngqushwa Local Municipality and their decision to spend the 67 minutes for Madiba giving the town’s privately-owned local tavern ― their drinking hole ― a fresh lick of paint.

That farcical act was not only an offence to the idea of the day ― where people are encouraged to honour the 67 years Madiba spent in public service and fighting for social justice ― it also represented a growing culture of self-service and greed among senior officials in both political and administrative office in our local councils.

Over the years we’ve seen this attitude cement itself while basic infrastructure collapses, billions of rand are wasted, and towns and cities drown in overflowing sewage. Every year the Auditor-General (AG) sings the same old song: lack of political will and political stability fuel the collapse of controls, systems and services in local government.

That is why, on paper, the Democratic Alliance’s recent announcement to lay criminal charges against 10 municipal managers across nine failing municipalities is a vital step towards personal accountability.

Local government is the single sphere of state power that ordinary citizens interact with daily. Every time a resident turns on a tap, switches on a light or drives down a road, they experience municipal capacity in real time.

Crucially, the constitutional guarantees defining human dignity ― access to clean water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal ― are delivered by local and district municipalities.

So when local government fails, it is not merely an administrative lapse; it is a daily human rights violation.

The crisis is no longer confined to small rural councils where revenue collection impacts budgets, it has also consumed South Africa’s primary economic powerhouses.

In Johannesburg the fast-moving mayoral musical chairs has led to severe water-shedding, unvetted appointments, and a refuse-collection crisis, while Tshwane’s political floor-crossing has paralysed services, leading to the Rooivaal plant scandal that fuelled the deadly Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.

In Ekurhuleni, not even volatile coalition shifts could break the stranglehold of former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi and her jet set friends that have looted city coffers. Local courts are listening to grim criminal cases, ranging from fraud, corruption and money laundering to murder, involving senior municipal officials including high-ranking members of the city police.

eThekwini remains battered by the Durban Solid Waste tender corruption trial and broken sewerage works that repeatedly closed beaches.

These failures mirror national findings. AG Tsakani Maluleke recently revealed that only 39 of 257 municipalities achieved clean audits, condemning a widespread “culture of poor governance”.

The rot forced National Treasury to temporarily withhold grant funding from 69 non-compliant municipalities. Unpaid municipal power debts threaten Eskom’s financial stability and drag the national grid towards crises.

The DA’s offensive, led by George Michalakis and Karabo Khakhau, targets accounting officers under section 173(1) of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), which criminalises gross negligence, material accounting failure and supplying false information to the AG.

The party cites chronic financial chaos, flouting of procurement laws, ignored audit findings and the urgent need to end the political practice of “recycling” disgraced managers across municipal borders.

Municipal managers in South Africa are drawing annual salaries ranging from R1.4m to R4m.

As no political action exists in a vacuum, it is telling that the DA’s crusade comes with local government elections looming. The stench of politicking is unmistakable.

Despite their age-old adage about where it governs, the DA has over time shown it is not immune from these issues where it has held power or led coalitions.

From administrative friction, poorly qualified political appointments and even procurement scandal during coalition tenures in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, to governance paralysis in Western Cape municipalities such as Knysna and George, and controversial administrative disputes in Limpopo’s Modimolle-Mookgophong, the DA is far from immune to municipal missteps.

Weaponising the MFMA just before voters head to the polls allows the party to project a posture of clean governance while conveniently deflecting from its own local government gaffes.

Nevertheless, political opportunism does not invalidate a legal truth. Whether motivated by election tactics or genuine civic duty, applying section 173(1) ought to introduce a deterrent for cruel administrators.

Mismanaging public funds and starving communities of basic dignity must carry personal consequences, regardless of who points the finger.