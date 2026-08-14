TOM EATON | The ANC is cooked, and no Trump-level hijinks can save it

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Cogta deputy minister Dickson Masemola of the ANC says coalitions are messy and can result in poor service delivery.

The revelation that Donald Trump avoided a possible missile attack on Air Force One by hiding in a catering truck is pure cinema, but for many in the ANC watching this blockbuster it must be eliciting nothing but shock and bafflement.

According to reports, a “credible, imminent” threat during Trump’s visit to Turkey in July prompted the emergency switcheroo, with Trump reportedly smuggled into a catering truck and whisked away to a second aircraft while at least two members of his cabinet, various junior officials and a press contingent remained on Air Force One, or, as it was officially redesignated once Trump left it, Big Meat-Filled Missile Lure One.

Some critics of the Trump regime have been quick to point out that none of the journalists on board were told that they’d just been signed up to potentially be incinerated so that Great Leader could live. But, at the risk of sounding disloyal to my colleagues in the media, I get it: the subterfuge was hard enough without the involvement of professional tattle-tales.

I mean, imagine how tricky it was detaching the lips of certain journalists from Trump’s buttocks without giving the whole game away. Imagine the stress of checking and double-checking that that catering truck didn’t contain any cheeseburgers or Diet Coke lest the president accidentally reveal himself by squealing and grunting too gleefully as he tucked in.

No, needs must, and in that moment the only priority was the continuation of government, or the continuation of whatever it is we’re calling what they’re doing over in the Blankestan of Mar-A-Lago.

And, to be fair, it was a pretty neat plan.

If Trump got blown up, his Epstein troubles would be over and the people who own him would have the ultimate crisis to profit off.

If the other lot got vaporised, well, that would be Christmas in July as Trump flew home, a heroic almost-martyr, having lost nothing except that drippy Marco Rubio and the one or two journalists who were still asking him difficult questions.

Speaking of politicians who don’t seem that bothered about letting people die brings us rather elegantly back to the ANC I mentioned at the beginning, no doubt watching this story unfold and feeling a deep sense of unease.

It’s not the specifics of the Trump story that would be worrying the party and its apparatchiks, of course. As firm allies of the ghastly Iranian regime, they know they’re in no danger of missile attack from anyone except perhaps the SANDF troops in Middelburg who have reportedly had no electricity on their base for over two weeks despite freezing temperatures.

No, the thing that will be freaking out some people in the ANC is the realisation that even in Donald Trump’s America ― a country now apparently dedicated entirely to the further enrichment of the rulers of the swamp, no matter the economic, environmental or societal cost ― there is a plan in place for Afterwards.

That enormous conceptual blank at the heart of the ANC was on full display this week in the ruminations of one Dickson Masemola, the deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

What Masemola sounded like, therefore, was a half-drowned captain treading water in the Atlantic, explaining that the next time he takes the Titanic across to New York he won’t hit a single iceberg, because ships tend to work much better when you don’t crash them into things and rip holes in their sides and fill them with water.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, this whole deputy minister explained that the ANC wants to win an outright majority in every municipality it contests in November because coalitions are messy and can result in poor service delivery.

Now, there are some contexts in which this isn’t pure garbage, for example, if it was 1997, or all of us had mashed potatoes for brains.

But it’s 2026, and, despite the best efforts of ANC deputy ministers, some of us still have half a brain.

What Masemola sounded like, therefore, was a half-drowned captain treading water in the Atlantic, explaining that the next time he takes the Titanic across to New York he won’t hit a single iceberg, because ships tend to work much better when you don’t crash them into things and rip holes in their sides and fill them with water.

Of course, on one level Masemola is merely parroting the standard ANC script in an election year.

But at some point the ANC’s almost total silence around what comes next becomes too loud to ignore. At some point we have to consider the possibility that the ANC isn’t talking about how to become a disciplined opposition, or how to learn from its catastrophic decline, or how to be anything but the definition of failure, because it still doesn’t understand that it is, in the words of the millions of young people who aren’t going to vote in November, cooked.

I don’t know where, exactly, the ANC finds itself, intellectually, politically, organisationally, emotionally and spiritually. I suspect there might be a different date for each of those, but none are in the 21st century.

It’s why the party has looked so hopelessly bewildered by events for so many years; why its first instinct is to defer, to wait and see, to discuss the issue, like an elderly pensioner asked to update their internet service provider.

It is a party living somewhere between the past and an increasingly confused and unsustainable present, still spewing the same tired rhetoric, still displaying the same old arrogance as it claims that coalition governments hamper service delivery when it perfected the art of non-delivery where it ruled uncontested.

Then again, perhaps we can’t blame it.

After all, why would you look to a future in which you exist only as a warning to younger, more intelligent, more honest, more capable people who actually give a damn?