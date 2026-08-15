XOLELA MANGCU | Shock and disgust as SA falls apart while politicians chase the money

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I have been back in the country for three months, and I have been shocked and disgusted by what I have seen and heard. In my hometown of King William’s Town/Qonce there is a post office that burnt down years ago and still remains an eyesore in the middle of the town.

There is another building in the same condition as you drive on the main road to East London/KuGompo. The potholes are literally sinkholes. What is disgusting is that the ANC politicians who run the province and the town drive past these buildings and the potholes every single day.

I asked my friends how it is possible they have not done anything to rectify these things, and the answer I got was just as revealing — these issues are not top of mind for the politicians. They did not seek public office because they wanted to solve public problems but to enrich themselves and their friends. And yet they will soon be on the hustings asking for people’s votes, treating the people as voting cattle. The cynicism is astounding.

But there is another value system that is a cancer on our body politic and our social cohesion — the mindless chase of money. Many years ago I wrote an article in which I called for the development of common values for our country. Those orienting values would be our “civil religion” and the basis of what Benedict Anderson called the “imagined community” in which people can share in a national identity without necessarily meeting each other. And because nature abhors a vacuum, money fills a void among a people whose sense of self was destroyed by apartheid.

I often thought that those who were in the struggle would know better, but I have since realised that being an activist — even a brave activist — does not equate to political consciousness or conscience. The result has been what Thomas Harding called the “tragedy of the commons”, when members of a society take as much as quickly as they can from the collective good because they fear everyone is doing the same and they might lose out.

It has become common for people to say our institutions functioned better under white people

Yes, the corruption in the criminal justice system — as evidenced by the Madlanga commission — must be combatted, and those found guilty of malfeasance must face the full might of the law. But even such action is not sufficient to get to the root of the problem — the absence of national values.

Back in the early 2000s I often pointed to the distinction between procedural and substantive democracy. While the former focused on classic liberties such as the right to vote, the latter focused on the common values that underpin those institutions. The Harvard philosopher Michael Sandel described these values as the public philosophy that guides people’s behaviour within the institutions of governance. As he put it: “The public philosophy by which we live cannot secure the liberty it promises, because it cannot inspire the sense of community and civic engagement that liberty requires.”

In the absence of national values or a public philosophy, people have also developed their way of interpreting the past. It has become common for people to say our institutions functioned better under white people or that when black people take over institutions, they are bound to collapse.

A friend who helped to develop our health policy in the first Mandela government told me that we inherited one of the best public health systems in the world only to run it down. Going to some of our public hospitals is like going to the morgue. With my Black Consciousness background, I used to be angered by such statements, but this time around I decided to keep quiet and listen. I have come to realise that people are expressing their lived reality, and no amount of condescending ideologising will change that lived experience.

Not all is lost, but we must listen to the canaries in the coal mines and be honest about what has gone wrong. Here are some suggestions.

First, we must go back to the local democracy building of the 1980s. A national identity is best built from the ground up, where topics such as the corrupt influence of money on our children can be discussed. If it has any chance of survival, the ANC, or any other political party, for that matter, must abolish the branches and engage directly with communities through what Americans call town halls.

What I am calling for is a meritocratic democracy where knowledge is the primary qualification for leadership, but a leadership that is attuned to the needs of the people

Second, political parties must have minimum standards for membership and educational qualifications for officeholders. In all other professional endeavours merit matters. Whether you want to be a doctor, lawyer, businessperson or sportsperson, we require a certain level of education. Why should politicians be exempt from such requirements?

Third, in addition to local democracy we must get rid of the provinces and replace them with regional governments. The provinces serve no productive purpose other than as corruption hubs in every part of the country. The regional governments would be administrative units such as the provincial administrations of old. Obviously, they would have different value systems and mandates and would be organised on a regional rather than a provincial scale.

Fourth, whatever happened to the National Planning Commission? It could be the medium that links local and regional administrations with the national government. What I am calling for is a meritocratic democracy where knowledge is the primary qualification for leadership, but a leadership that is attuned to the needs of the people.

Finally, no democracy can survive without credible institutions. As Barack Obama put it in his visit to Ghana in 2009: “In the 21st century, capable, reliable and transparent institutions are the key to success: strong parliaments, honest police forces, independent judges, an independent press, a private sector, a civil society. Those are the things that give life to democracy because that is what matters in people’s everyday lives ... Africa doesn’t need strongmen, it needs strong institutions.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to overrule Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati’s objection to the separation of some of the company’s assets is a case in point. I hardly know anything about the technical aspects of the disagreement but what are the implications of such a decision for the institution’s credibility in the eyes of its creditors and investors? What is the point of having a board if the political head of the country can just go roughshod over its chairman, whose knowledge of the subject matter is beyond reproach — I mean the guy almost single-handedly ended load shedding?

Handled properly, this tension could be a teachable moment about how expertise and institution building should serve as a counterweight to political decision making, as a metaphor for a meritocratic democracy.