LETTERS | Closure of schools should be the last resort

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The abandonment of schools throughout the country affects every citizen who values, and/or makes use of, public education infrastructure, writes Peru Naidu in Ballito. Stock photo:

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As a former principal from Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, I am appalled to learn that 439 schools under the Eastern Cape department of education (DoE) have either closed or face imminent closure owing to “low learner numbers”.

The abandonment of schools throughout the country affects every citizen who values, and/or makes use of, public education infrastructure. I have seen first hand, in Tongaat, what happens when a school (Belfrost Primary) is shut down owing to low learner enrolment: buildings are vandalised, become derelict, and communities lose a vital institutional anchor. With respect, the Eastern Cape DoE appears to be taking the line of least resistance.

Closure should be the last resort, not the first response. Before shutting schools, the department must implement support measures required by its constitutional duty to provide quality basic education. I respectfully submit five interventions that must precede any closure, and these must apply to other provincial education departments as well:

Enforce feeder-zone policies and motivate communities to ensure learners attend their nearest school.

Provide training and mentorship for teachers and SGB members at existing schools so that capacity may be built.

Consider transport costs. Busing learners long distances will cost far more than supporting endangered schools.

Prevent overcrowding in so-called high-achiever schools by retaining and nurturing the “low-enrolment” schools.

Protection of public assets: every effort must be made to ensure all public schools remain open at all costs. The unnecessary closure and subsequent abandonment of schools represent a wastage of public resources and infrastructure investment.

I urge Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade to suspend the closure process and implement a 24-month revitalisation plan, with proper public consultation as required by the South African Schools Act. This may also militate for changes in the Education Laws Amendment Act, and this is where the minister of basic education comes into the picture.

We cannot build a functional state by dismantling institutions that serve our most vulnerable children.

— Peru Naidu, Ballito

Straightforward solution for the PIC

The public has become so accustomed to reports of misconduct at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) that they scarcely make headlines anymore. This time, however, the situation is markedly different. Senior executives have been suspended, while the chair and six board members have resigned. The institution has effectively suffered a collapse in governance.

Many pensioners hoped this would finally result in their retirement savings being placed beyond political interference. They overlooked one reality: the ANC is unlikely to surrender control of an institution that manages more than R3-trillion in public assets.

The Mpati commission recommended six years ago that politics should be removed from the governance of the PIC. Yet that recommendation remains unimplemented. Instead, another political appointment was made when the law required a deputy minister to be appointed as chair.

The solution is straightforward. The PIC Act should be amended to require the appointment of an appropriately qualified, independent, non-political chair. There is no sound reason why the Government Employees Pension Fund should be treated differently from other pension funds. The assets belong to its members and pensioners, not to the state.

Only now, six years after describing the Mpati commission’s 377 recommendations as urgent, has the president once again instructed that they be implemented. Many pensioners will ask why it has taken so long.

— Adamus P Stemmet, Ridgeworth

Politicians to blame for proliferation of gangsterism

The brutal slaying of two anti-gang unit members and two women, allegedly by well-known gang member Regan Collis, again demonstrates how misplaced our crime-fighting strategy and objectives are.

The fact that he is 23 and already labelled a well-known gangster reflects the failure of law enforcement agencies, the community that raised him, and politicians entrusted with presiding over our common resources.

A deeper analysis of his mind will reveal a troubled young man, possibly failed by his family, a dysfunctional school system and an impoverished community, which is the cause of extreme violence in our communities.

Obviously, if convicted of this heinous crime, he qualifies to receive the severest sentence available. But that won’t solve the issue of crime in our communities.

The powers that be should come to witness for themselves the pernicious conditions that have produced people who ... don’t respect human life — Junior Polisario Nthane, Juklyn, Soshanguve

The Madlanga commission has shown us that we have a police force that targets the poor while colluding with high-profile criminals and politicians.

Politicians, if truth be told, are responsible for the proliferation of gangsterism in our country.

The ANC today is facing similar challenges — although for different reasons — to those faced by the apartheid government in the 1980s: angry young people.

In Juklyn, Soshanguve, 90% of young people who wanted to be doctors, lawyers and accountants 10 years ago are on drugs. Some are so disillusioned by the system that, to quote Steve Biko, they have become spectators of a game in which they were supposed to be players.

They see the president stash R6m in a sofa, the deputy president and his family own a huge property portfolio, and his close associates granted the right to run one of the most profitable business ventures in the form of the lottery. They see the former head of Prasa acquire a property portfolio allegedly paid by service providers.

The powers that be should come to witness for themselves the pernicious conditions that have produced people who, like this accused, don’t respect human life.

— Junior Polisario Nthane, Juklyn, Soshanguve

Manamela’s policy must get thumbs up

Your article “A skills revolution is coming” (August 9) refers. Kindly refer to Tutu Faleni’s letter (July 5), where the writer gives an F to higher education minister Buti Manamela’s skills-driven, revolutionary programmes aimed at bridging the gap between classroom training and practical competencies for the job market.

The clothing industry, as a result of March and March, has lost 12% in revenue after the departure of migrants from their employment.

This is probably not the only industrial revenue loss. Migrants, seeing better prospects in South Africa compared to the poverty in their countries, accept below the legal minimum wage set by the Labour Act. If our people had the requisite industrial skills, such losses would not have been experienced.

Manamela’s adoption of the skills development policy must be given the thumbs up. If there is such absolute proven resonance between the minister and the learners, why should the director-general, Nkosinathi Sishi, not facilitate the process and cease to seem to oppose what we see as sound policy? It is shocking that there is a spat and misunderstanding between the minister and Sishi (Sunday Times, August 2).

I have googled the minister’s Quality Council for Trades and Occupations programmes and found them responsive to labour market requirements as a means to address skills shortages.

To get more practical clarity, I visited our local Kwetlisong TVET college in Phuthaditjhaba and was informed the minister had visited it to promote his skills-driven training programmes. The staff at this institution are absolutely supportive of these programmes.

These programmes will make our youth self-sufficient, self-reliant and ready for absorption into our labour markets.

Let the minister iron out a way to facilitate his skills revolution. Once done, the National Skills Fund needs will follow, and it is only in this way that there can be a successful policy implementation.

Finally, the private sector should play a role, with established companies accredited through the Setas to provide learnerships for unemployed youths.

— Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba