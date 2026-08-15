RISENGA MALULEKE | Don’t let migration figures drive the wrong narrative

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As South Africa undergoes significant social and economic change, reliable population data is essential.

This year marks 30 years since the first democratic census, highlighting the importance of accurate data in shaping policy and resource allocation. Since 1996, four censuses and annual population estimates have supported decisions in education, health care and social protection.

Demographic trends help to target resources effectively. A large youth population increases demand for education, skills development and employment, while offering the potential for a demographic dividend if managed well. As the population ages, robust social protection and health-care systems become increasingly important. Reliable, up-to-date data helps ensure policy priorities address immediate needs and long-term goals.

The latest estimates put South Africa’s population at 63.52-million, an increase of 759,980 people (1.2%) from the previous year. Fertility has fallen from 2.86 children per woman in 2007 to 2.12, just above the replacement level of 2.1. This reflects a global trend in which two-thirds of the world’s population lives below replacement level. Life expectancy has risen from 55.7 years in 2002 to 68.3, despite setbacks from HIV/Aids and Covid-19. Population momentum means growth will persist for decades, while older people were the fastest-growing age group last year, at 2.7%.

Migration trends stand apart from other demographic indicators and feature in public discourse. Net migration is estimated using census data, other Stats SA sources and administrative records, revealing substantial variation between provinces. Gauteng and the Western Cape are projected to receive most net migration, with estimated in-migrant numbers of 1.42-million and 500,000, respectively, between 2021 and 2026.

When commentators stitch these numbers together to support a point they already believe, the maths often does not match the original data

These regional differences affect planning. Provinces with higher in-migration must prepare for increased demand for infrastructure, public services and housing, while areas experiencing net out-migration face demographic and resource allocation challenges. Understanding these dynamics is vital for policy and resource distribution.

Misusing statistical data stems from misunderstanding how numbers are produced and interpreted. Statistics are measured, not assumed, but this is often overlooked in debates. For example, figures from home affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and tourism data are frequently taken out of context and combined to support narratives such as a “mass influx” or its denial.

These are not four measures of the same phenomenon. They are different metrics from different institutions, collected on different schedules, using separate methodologies and answering different questions. The UN’s Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics require official data to be compiled impartially, according to professional standards and in recognition of the public’s right to information, rather than to support pre-existing arguments. Statistician and demographer Christopher Scott warns that ignoring empirical evidence risks distortion by political ideology, unethical behaviour, anecdote, arbitrariness and sectional interests.

An increase in deportations shows that migration-law enforcement activity has risen, but it does not tell us whether the net migration rate has changed. A drop in tourist arrivals for one month reflects travel patterns during that month, not the number of foreign residents. When commentators stitch these numbers together to support a point they already believe, the maths often does not match the original data.

Poor statistics lead to poor planning, particularly on migration. An outdated or exaggerated number can influence decisions long after it has ceased to be accurate.

Better-connected systems would not make migration easy to count in real time — nowhere is it easy — but they could provide one reliable figure, clearly linked to its source, instead of leaving the public to choose between four different numbers

Numbers are updated every year, but infrastructure decisions often last much longer. It’s like driving a car with dashboard gauges that don’t match what’s happening in the engine. Reports with a one-month legal deadline will always lag events.

Ask simple questions: which institution produced the number? Over what period? What method was used? Is it a stock, such as a snapshot of population size, or a flow, such as net migration over a year?

The bigger challenge is connecting these systems. Home affairs keeps permit and deportation records; the BMA has port-of-entry data; and Stats SA produces mid-year population estimates and monthly international tourism statistics. None is designed to match automatically. As the saying goes, a single bracelet does not make a sound.

Better-connected systems would not make migration easy to count in real time — nowhere is it easy — but they could provide one reliable figure, clearly linked to its source, instead of leaving the public to choose between four different numbers.

South Africa’s population is growing, ageing and living longer — a demographic transition two decades in the making that is unlikely to reverse. It is measured each year through standards and quality-assurance processes. Stats SA has a key role in the country’s data ecosystem through robust quality assurance and metadata practices.

The real question is not simply whether the numbers are accurate, but whether migration figures are used as intended, used to make a good headline or selectively interpreted to support a political narrative.