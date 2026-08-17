EDITORIAL | Tshwane needs leadership, not electioneering brinkmanship

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Once again, the City of Tshwane finds itself staring down the barrel of coalition collapse, this time just three months before critical local government elections.

The uneasy alliance between the ANC, ActionSA and the EFF is reportedly on the verge of falling apart, with tensions flaring over the fate of city manager Johann Mettler and, perhaps more tellingly, over the political future of mayor Nasiphi Moya.

Residents of Tshwane have become all too familiar with instability. Since the 2016 local government election, coalitions have come and gone, often leaving the city adrift and the business of service delivery in tatters.

Since October 2024, the municipality has enjoyed a period of relative calm and stability, but the shadow of collapse now threatens to undo this progress.

The timing of the current crisis raises uncomfortable questions.

Why, after years of working together, are these coalition partners choosing now to air their grievances and push for drastic measures like the removal of the city manager, and potentially, Moya herself?

Is this about governance, or is it simply a political ploy in the run-up to elections? Are we witnessing a principled stand for good administration, or is this just another case of electioneering?

The recent council vote intended to suspend Mettler, which ActionSA and Moya opposed despite a reported prior agreement with coalition partners, has become the latest flashpoint.

The ANC and EFF accuse ActionSA of backing out on a deal and of sabotaging economic growth plans.

But one can’t ignore the possibility that these disputes are less about service delivery and more about political posturing as parties jostle for advantage ahead of the polls.

Even more concerning are whispers that Moya is now seen as a threat, her leadership and growing profile making her a target for removal. If true, this raises the question whether certain parties are more interested in protecting their electoral prospects than the interests of Tshwane’s residents.

Whatever the real motives, the people of Tshwane deserve better than more chaos and collapsed coalitions.

The city’s coalition government must allow this term to run its course, and put residents’ needs ahead of party politics. Another collapse would only deepen the sense of instability and erode public trust.

Let the disagreements be resolved through dialogue, not destruction. Tshwane needs leadership, not more electioneering brinkmanship. Let this coalition finish its term and let voters judge its record at the polls, not in the chaos of yet another premature collapse.