EDITORIAL | Madlanga’s ‘line in the sand’ is welcome

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Businessman Suliman Carrim initially testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry before allegedly falling ill. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

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There is something refreshing about justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s willingness to draw a line.

A witness who has repeatedly been unable to attend the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, citing ill health, has now been referred to the criminal justice system for consideration of steps against him.

On Friday, Madlanga announced the move, adding that it marked “the end of the road” in relation to North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s appearance before the commission.

Carrim has also refused to subject himself to an independent assessment by a medical practitioner appointed by the commission

The move by Madlanga is precisely the kind of firmness that commissions of inquiry need when lawful orders are repeatedly ignored.

This is not about denying anyone the right to be ill. People become sick. Some illnesses are serious.

A witness who is genuinely unable to testify must be given reasonable accommodation. A commission of inquiry, particularly one dealing with allegations of criminality and corruption, should not punish people for falling ill.

But there is an important distinction between being sick and using illness to avoid accountability. That distinction matters enormously to the commission.

The inquiry was initially expected to complete its work within six months. However, its deadline has been extended more than once, with President Cyril Ramaphosa most recently giving it until October to complete its evidence and until November to submit its final report.

The extension was granted because of the volume of outstanding evidence and the need to complete matters falling within the commission’s terms of reference.

Time is therefore not an abstract administrative concern. Every postponed appearance affects the commission’s ability to complete its work.

And this has not been an isolated problem. The commission has repeatedly encountered witnesses who were unable to appear because of alleged illness or medical emergencies.

However that pattern does not, by itself, prove that witnesses are abusing medical reasons to frustrate the commission.

A commission cannot simply accept every medical excuse without question, particularly when the excuses are repeatedly presented at critical moments and when the consequence is that hearings are postponed.

The public has a legitimate interest in knowing whether a witness is genuinely unable to testify or whether the process is being deliberately frustrated.

That is why Madlanga’s approach is welcome.

Where there is credible evidence that a witness has deliberately defied a lawful summons or order, the matter should not end with another postponement. It should be referred to the appropriate authorities.

A commission of inquiry is a mechanism established to uncover the truth in matters of significant public importance. Its powers would mean little if witnesses could simply decide when they will or will not co-operate. There must be consequences for defiance.

Those summoned to testify have rights. But they also have obligations. The commission cannot be expected to accommodate an endless succession of delays while the clock runs down.

There should be no assumption that citing ill health automatically places a witness beyond scrutiny. But at the same time, the criminal justice system should not be used to intimidate genuinely ill witnesses.

Any prosecution or other action must follow proper investigation and due process. A medical condition must be assessed on its merits, not dismissed simply because a witness’s evidence is inconvenient. That is why referral to the criminal justice system is the appropriate course.

The commission is dealing with allegations that go to the heart of the country’s criminal justice system. Its work has already exposed deeply troubling allegations about corruption, political interference and criminal networks within law enforcement.

The public therefore has a profound interest in seeing the inquiry completed properly.

Those summoned to testify have rights. But they also have obligations. The commission cannot be expected to accommodate an endless succession of delays while the clock runs down.

Madlanga is right to send a message that this will not be tolerated.

If the criminal justice system ultimately finds that the witness deliberately flouted the commission’s authority, then it should act firmly.

A commission of inquiry cannot command public confidence if its orders can be ignored without consequence.