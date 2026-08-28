EDITORIAL | At what price for South Africa’s brave whistleblowers?

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South Africa’s public sector continues to be a hostile environment for those who stand up and report wrongdoing, despite the best assurances from the political class that the protection of whistleblowers is a priority. Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

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South Africa’s public sector continues to be a hostile environment for those who stand up and report wrongdoing, despite the best assurances from the political class that the protection of whistleblowers is a priority.

While politicians scramble for publicity, promising all sorts of protections and even rewards, for whistleblowers the reality on the ground is that not much has changed.

Despite these promises, most South Africans have in their circles people who went from ordinary lives to battling alcohol abuse, or mental illness, or who suffer economic setbacks due to fighting the corruption machine.

The latest person who will now join this list is Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) supply chain official Tumiso Mphuthi, who was terminated from Ceta last week following a guilty finding in her disciplinary hearing.

Mphuthi, who was honoured with the Blueprint for Free-Speech Whistleblowing prize late last year, had recently come back to Ceta following a three-year suspension linked to a slew of charges against her that, according to her version, are related to protected disclosures she herself has been making as far back as 2018.

In the end, she was found guilty on 40 of 62 charges.

The process that informed her suspension and charges is riddled with irregularities, as the-then Ceta leadership broke its own rules to stack the deck against her. For years her pleas to parliamentarians, former higher education ministers, and even the president, have fallen on deaf ears.

But her disclosures proved to be a catalyst for higher education and training minister Buti Manamela’s decision to place Ceta under administration.

And since that process, which saw the removal of former Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi, began, Mphuthi’s disclosures have been proven to be true.

This includes the irregular appointment and payment of millions of rand to a service provider for a biometric learner tracking system that never existed, and the flawed procurement process in Ceta’s R49m headquarters purchase.

The Auditor-General has confirmed both these instances to have been irregular. An independent technical assessment of the Ceta building has found that it is unsafe to inhabit with a malfunctioning HVAC system, faulty electricals, and leaks. The study found that Ceta needs to invest a further R100m to refurbish and upgrade the building.

Beyond this, Ceta administrator Oupa Nkoane told parliament that he picked up an attempt to commit Ceta to a R1.4bn discretionary grant funding against an annual income of R500m. The Ceta is also overcommitted to the tune of R2.7bn, and a process is under way to untangle that.

The administration has uncovered a culture of corruption, malfeasance and financial fraud.

Ceta is reportedly grappling with sophisticated financial fraud targeting its payment systems, where the banking details of legitimate creditors were intercepted and altered, leading Ceta to divert funds into fraudulent accounts.

The most significant of these breaches occurred between June and August 2024, involving funds intended for uMfolozi TVET College. During this period, personnel allegedly manipulated the college’s banking data, causing approximately R3m to be paid into an unauthorised FNB account.

This figure includes seven specific invoices totalling R1.5m that never reached the educational institution.

The Hawks are now reportedly investigating the matter as part of a broader probe into financial mismanagement at the Seta.

Again, these breaches happened under Shezi and suspended CFO Sanele Radebe’s tenure, and the Sunday Times was shown evidence that they were made aware of this at the time and did nothing about it.

Yet Radebe, who was suspended pending an investigation and disciplinary action four months ago, is painting himself as a whistleblower revealing malfeasance that he was in a position to stop.

Documents shown to the Sunday Times show that even the process to appoint a panel of law firms to run disciplinary hearings at Ceta — one of whom would be working on the Radebe matter — has now become tainted.

Despite Shezi’s protestations of innocence, his tenure will be felt at the Ceta for years to come, while he is allowed to ride off into the sunset unmolested.

Mphuthi’s termination means he continues to win from the grave.

The department of higher education and relevant oversight bodies must move beyond rhetorical support and implement real, tangible protections for those who expose corruption.

Until the state stops allowing internal processes to be weaponised against those who speak truth to power, the fight against corruption will remain nothing more than performative political theatre.