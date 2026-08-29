WILLIAM GUMEDE | As the ANC implodes, the DA and other centrist parties must step in and govern

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With the ANC in terminal decline, President Cyril Ramaphosa a lame-duck leader fighting possible impeachment, and South Africa seemingly on autopilot amid manifold existential crises, the DA and other parties in the government of national unity (GNU) must step up to the plate and provide the country with the leadership it so desperately needs.

As the ANC enters its death throes, a leadership vacuum is opening up at the centre of South Africa’s government, economy and society. Alarmingly, this space is being filled by populist figures and organisations. These leaders, sorely lacking in wide-ranging knowledge of South Africa’s diverse society and sophisticated economy, are entirely ignorant of matters beyond their own village, township or ethnic group. There is now also a slew of one-issue politicians and parties prescribing simplistic and dangerous solutions to complex challenges.

Opportunistic leaders are weaponising South Africa’s historical divisions — blaming the past, whites, white-owned businesses and African foreigners for all the country’s ills — to gain the popularity and power they need for a ticket to the bling life.

With the rise of social media, everyone is now a pop-up expert and intellectual. Many of these online analysts do not read at all, let alone widely, and have little understanding of the diverse peoples of South Africa, the sophistication of the country’s economy, and the complexity of international relations. These charlatans put forward analyses that are based not on historical fact and hard evidence but on disinformation and superficial internet memes.

Such persons and groups have made South Africa’s public discourse toxic, unfactual and defamatory. As an unfortunate consequence, South Africans capable of making sensible, informed and evidence-based decisions are increasingly withdrawing from public engagement to avoid being drawn into the mire of our civic conversation.

However, it is incumbent upon civil society institutions, business leaders and professionals of all sorts to step into the breach and provide alternative leadership, policies and direction for the country.

Given the ongoing collapse of the ANC, caused by its moral disintegration and deleterious policies, beleaguered ordinary citizens, third-sector organisations and captains of industry have had to challenge the ANC’s anti-growth, anti-prosperity agenda in the courts.

Other constitutional centres of power — for example, the judiciary and Chapter Nine institutions such as the Human Rights Commission — must also provide crucial leadership in the current violent, lawless and populist context in which we are living.

As the second-biggest party in South Africa and the GNU, the DA must now start to function as if it were the government. It must move into the political space vacated by the ANC and prevent this void from being taken over by race-baiting political entrepreneurs trading in a noxious blend of populism and victimhood.

Moderate groups outside the GNU, such as Build One South Africa and ActionSA, must also assist in restoring our collective moral compass

The DA must propose both national and foreign policies, as well as hold leaders in the public administration and the boards of state-owned entities to account. It should also identify suitable people to be appointed to crucial roles in the civil service.

The DA must partner with business, civil society, community groups and professional bodies to map out the direction in which a post-ANC South Africa will be headed. The blue party should organise diverse and inclusive forums to deliberate on a new vision for the country’s future.

The DA will have to fight back against the divisive narratives dominating South Africa’s online public sphere, which is increasingly where much of the country’s political, economic and cultural conversation takes place.

By boldly taking up the mantle of leadership while the ANC unravels, the DA will attract support from a broad range of South Africans — the silent majority who fear the impending chaos South Africa will be plunged into if the ANC continues to be the dominant party and anti-constitutional, violence-endorsing politicians keep dominating South Africa’s public debates.

Of course, other centrist parties in the GNU must also play a stabilising role amid the country’s current socio-political and economic travails. Moderate groups outside the GNU, such as Build One South Africa and ActionSA, must also assist in restoring our collective moral compass.

Sadly, the EFF and the MK Party — the two big opposition parties outside the GNU — not only glorify violence and weaponise South Africa’s painful past but are also anti-business and anti-civil society. They both endorse policies that will ultimately bring to their supporters and detractors — most of whom are already suffering from high levels of poverty, unemployment and violence caused by three decades of ANC corruption, cadre-led incompetence and patronage-based policies — even more socioeconomic hardship.

One of South Africa’s current democratic weaknesses is that its large opposition parties are anti-constitutional, which means that, as alternative centres of power to the ANC, they are not ones that can advance South Africa’s stability. Instead, they are forces that will unleash more divisiveness, state failure and lawlessness in the country.