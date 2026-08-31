EDITORIAL | Yet another dodgy property deal underscores culture of impunity

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One of the plots of land at the centre of the R67m commission scandal involving alleged fixer Steve Motsumi, and which remains undeveloped to the extent that it has been occupied by an informal settlement. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

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The latest revelations by the Sunday Times surrounding alleged Big Five cartel member Steve Motsumi and a R154m land deal with the Gauteng department of human settlements are a harsh reminder of the entrenched rot in South Africa’s public procurement system.

The details, now under the microscope of the Hawks, paint a picture not of bureaucratic diligence or value for money, but of backroom dealings and questionable enrichment at the expense of the public purse.

At the centre of the storm is a staggering R67m “facilitation fee” paid to companies controlled by Motsumi, an individual who, according to forensic evidence, played no visible role in the actual transaction.

That this fee amounts to 43% of the deal’s value, and was allegedly introduced at the final stages of negotiation, is not just irregular, it’s a glaring red flag.

As one source claims, Motsumi’s sudden appearance in the deal was facilitated by a government official, raising uncomfortable questions about political patronage and the abuse of public office.

Even more troubling is the fact that this fee left the original sellers out of pocket. The deal itself had already ballooned in price, from R120m in 2020 to more than R150m by 2023, an inflation that appears suspiciously timed with Motsumi’s arrival on the scene.

The lack of transparency and the shifting of large sums behind closed doors are symptomatic of a system where the public interest is routinely subordinated to private gain.

The department’s response, that it “takes any allegation of fraud, corruption or irregularity with the utmost seriousness”, rings hollow in the absence of real accountability.

The players involved, businessmen with interests ranging from mining and property to private security and the taxi industry, read like a who’s-who of South Africa’s shadow economy.

Motsumi himself faces not only scrutiny over this land deal, but also allegations before the Madlanga commission involving plots to acquire military-grade surveillance devices and relationships with disgraced police officials and suspected underworld figures.

With such reputations in play, the public’s trust in the management of government assets and decisions is further eroded.

The department’s response, that it “takes any allegation of fraud, corruption or irregularity with the utmost seriousness”, rings hollow in the absence of real accountability.

Years after the original deal was set in motion, little exists on the land but an informal settlement. While officials promise cooperation and internal reviews, the reality is that public funds have already been siphoned off, with those responsible hiding behind technicalities and shifting blame.

The saga also exposes the vulnerability of honest participants in the system. Rui Graça, a medical professional turned property entrepreneur, appears to have been outmanoeuvred by corporate partners and left to seek redress through law enforcement.

The acrimonious correspondence between him and Diego Crabbia, whose family ultimately walked away with the bulk of the proceeds, underscores how even the apparently legitimate businesspeople are entangled in, and possibly benefiting from, a deeply flawed process.

This is not merely a story about a single land deal gone awry. It is the epitome of the challenges facing South Africa, a culture of impunity, the entrenchment of politically connected middlemen, and the plunder of state resources for private enrichment.

The Hawks’ investigation must not end with a report gathering dust, it must serve as a clarion call for real reform. Transparent procurement, full disclosure of all intermediaries and criminal consequences for corruption are not just desirable, they are essential if South Africa is to restore faith in public institutions.

Until then, the public can only watch as millions disappear into the pockets of the well-connected, while the promised housing and development remain little more than paperwork and empty land.