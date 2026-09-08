LUCKY MATHEBULA | Municipal elections will test whether constitutional government works where South Africans live

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For most residents, democracy is encountered in whether water runs, refuse is collected, streets are lit, roads are maintained, and public money is spent honestly, says the writer.

When South Africans vote in the local government elections on November 4, they will do more than choose councillors. They will decide whether the country’s second democratic transition can work in the sphere where constitutional promises are experienced most directly: the municipality.

For most residents, democracy is not first encountered in Parliament or the Union Buildings. It is encountered in whether water runs, refuse is collected, streets are lit, roads are maintained, and public money is spent honestly. Local government is where the constitution acquires — or loses — credibility.

The election comes after the 2024 national result ended the ANC’s outright majority and normalised negotiated government. But coalition politics is not new to municipalities. In several councils it has already revealed both the promise of pluralism and the costs of instability: shifting alliances, repeated motions of no confidence, contested mayoral offices and administrations distracted from delivery.

The danger is that voters may exchange one form of unaccountable dominance for fragmented patronage. A municipality can be captured by a single party, but it can also be paralysed by several parties treating offices, tenders and portfolios as bargaining chips. Political plurality is democratic only when it produces public accountability rather than permanent manoeuvring.

The constitutional standard is clear. Local government must be democratic and accountable, provide services sustainably, promote social and economic development, protect a safe and healthy environment and involve communities in municipal affairs. These are not campaign slogans. They are the governing obligations against which every council, mayor and municipal administration must be judged.

Coalition politics therefore demands more than arithmetic. Compromise is not ideological surrender, and coalition is not an exemption from principle. Agreements should be written, public, policy-based and measurable. They should specify a programme of government, rules for resolving disputes, standards for appointing office-bearers and consequences for breaching the agreement. A coalition that exists only to divide positions will reproduce the worst habits of dominant-party rule in a more unstable form.

South Africa’s first democratic transition gave municipalities constitutional standing. The second must make that autonomy work under conditions of political plurality.

The proposed coalition framework for municipalities is therefore timely, but legislation alone cannot manufacture political maturity. Rules can make coalition agreements transparent, set standards for office-bearers and reduce opportunistic removals. They cannot make parties honour public commitments, place residents above factions or protect administrations from political churn. That requires a democratic ethic, not only a legal framework.

Municipalities are not local branches of national parties. The constitution vests municipal executive and legislative authority in councils and recognises their right to govern local affairs. Councillors are accountable to communities, not merely to party headquarters. Mayors and speakers occupy public offices; they do not possess them. Office is trusteeship, not a reward for coalition loyalty.

That distinction matters because political instability easily becomes administrative instability. When every change in coalition threatens senior appointments, procurement decisions and service priorities, professional administration gives way to factional deployment. Residents then pay for political bargaining through interrupted projects, delayed maintenance and declining services.

The first discipline after the election must therefore be institutional continuity. Councils should govern; administrations should administer. Municipal managers and senior officials must be appointed for competence and held accountable for performance, while councillors should set policy, approve budgets and exercise oversight without converting the bureaucracy into party machinery.

The second discipline is fiscal honesty. Coalition partners cannot promise everything to everyone while municipal finances deteriorate. Budgets must prioritise basic services, maintain infrastructure and disclose the trade-offs required by limited revenue. A coalition programme without a funded budget is not a governing plan; it is a press statement.

The third discipline is public accountability. Coalition agreements, performance targets and reports on their implementation should be available to residents. Council meetings must not become theatres for elite bargaining conducted beyond public scrutiny. Ward committees, community organisations and ratepayer and civic structures should be treated as democratic institutions, not obstacles to be managed between elections.

The fourth discipline is political restraint. Motions of no confidence are legitimate accountability instruments, but they should not be routine weapons for renegotiating access to office. Removing a mayor should follow serious failure, misconduct or a breakdown of an agreed governing programme — not the latest tactical offer made to a small coalition partner.

Voters also have a responsibility. Local elections are often treated as verdicts on national leaders, but municipal ballots should be judgments on local competence, integrity and responsiveness. Residents should ask who can stabilise the council, protect the administration, manage public money and deliver a credible programme for their community.

South Africa’s first democratic transition gave municipalities constitutional standing. The second must make that autonomy work under conditions of political plurality. That means moving beyond liberation entitlement, winner-takes-all instincts and transactional coalitions towards councils governed by law, public programmes and measurable results.

The real measure of the November 4 election will not be which party captures the most councils or how many mayoral chains it secures. It will be whether the councils that emerge can remain stable, govern lawfully and deliver for residents. The failure to register candidates by a known deadline is a warning against liberation entitlement: participation in a constitutional democracy is a right exercised through rules, not a privilege owed to any party by history. If parties cannot respect the requirements for entering an election, they cannot credibly ask voters to trust them with municipal budgets, institutions and services. Local democracy will mature only when political organisations understand that no one is entitled to govern, the mandate must be earned, the rules must be obeyed and public power must work for residents.