EDITORIAL | The pattern of prison escapes is unnerving, not to mention the inside jobs

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Edward Khomotso Madiba, a criminal serving 20 years for violent crimes including robbery and kidnapping, was recaptured after escaping from the Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre.

The recapture of convicted criminal Edward Khomotso Madiba within 72 hours of his brazen escape from the Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre in North West brings an undeniable sense of relief, but it offers absolutely no comfort.

That a man serving a 20-year sentence for violent crimes including robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping could cut through the burglar bars of a single cell in a maximum-security facility is a damning indictment on our correctional system.

Those who are sentenced to prison must remain there. That they can escape is a failure that threatens public safety.

What makes this latest breach deplorable is the dark cloud of internal corruption hanging over it. Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said this week that eight officials from the Rooigrond prison remain suspended pending an investigation. This is an admission to a strong suspicion that this was an inside job.

When the very custodians of justice are suspected of moonlighting as facilitators for dangerous criminals to escape, the system is not just broken but rotting from within.

The sad part is that this is not the only incident, but part of a recurring pattern of alleged negligence.

The department cannot operate in a reactive cycle of panic, rearrest and temporary suspensions.

In February, rapist and robber Thulani Gcaleka, who was serving a life sentence for attempted murder, rape, robbery and housebreaking with the intent to commit an offence, escaped from the Sevontein Correctional Centre in the Pietermaritzburg district.

Gcaleka was part of a team assigned to cleaning duties at the prison farm when he escaped. He was rearrested after a month-long manhunt.

Who could forget the daring escape of 69 awaiting trial detainees at the Malmesbury Remand Detention Facility in 2020? They overpowered guards, locked three of them in a cell and escaped through the main entrance. The men were later rearrested after a frantic search.

Of some comfort could be that the number of escapes decreased to four in the 2024/25 financial year, from 20 in the 2023/24 year.

In its 2024/25 annual report, the department said it has put measures in place to ensure a reduction of security incidents.

However, in some cases there are still challenges experienced in maintaining control and stability inside and outside of the correctional facility due to ineffective integrated security systems at correctional centres, ageing and dilapidated infrastructure, non-compliance to policies and procedures by officials, inefficient handling of complaints and requests from inmates and shortage of personnel.

“While emphasis has been placed on preventing escapes, to maintain safe and humane conditions, there is a need for further investment in staff training, manpower and security equipment,” the department said in its annual report.

If maximum- and medium-security prisons can be breached with such terrifying regularity, then no facility in the country can truly be deemed secure.

The department cannot operate in a reactive cycle of panic, rearrest and temporary suspensions. The minister and departmental leadership must ensure, through absolute accountability and systemic overhauls, that these escapes never happen again.

Vetting processes for wardens must be tightened, security infrastructure must be aggressively modernised, and any official found complicit in aiding an inmate must face the harshest possible criminal prosecution.

A prison sentence is a promise to law-abiding citizens that they are safe from those who wish them harm. Every time an inmate walks out of a cell undetected, that promise is shattered.

It is time for the department to lock down its own houses, root out the bad apples within its ranks and ensure that “maximum security” becomes a statement of fact rather than a cruel irony.