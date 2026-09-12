EDITORIAL | Ramping up investment is the only sure route to rescue SA from the doldrums

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Houthi police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol vehicle at the site of a rally in solidarity with Iran in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 27 2026. Picture: REUTERS

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With public attention focused on the November 4 elections, a far bigger story with long-term implications for all of us has largely been ignored, namely the state of the economy. It’s not a happy story, and it’s unlikely to produce a happy ending.

The sobering news is that after six consecutive quarters of GDP growth, South Africa’s economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter, down from expansion of 0.4% in the first. The culprits were mining, trade and manufacturing.

Coming on the heels of depressing figures showing expanded unemployment at a record 43.8%, the overall picture is of decline and stagnation. With record-high petrol and diesel price increases in the pipeline, the economic outlook is decidedly gloomy. And it’s made worse by almost daily reports of corruption and wastage in crumbling municipalities and state entities.

The outlook is not helped by the Iran war, which has hindered tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on energy prices globally. The latest chapter in the sorry saga has seen Yemen’s Houthi rebels capture a strategic port in the Red Sea, which could see prices skyrocket as global markets are further starved of Mideast oil. The dire energy outlook, together with rising interest rates, bigger municipal bills and stagnant wage growth, has shaken consumer confidence.

Two-pot pension withdrawals have in recent years given consumer spending a temporary boost, but the latest consumer confidence index tells of middle- and high-income groups taking strain and simply unable to rescue the economy as they might have done in the past.

The slump in consumer confidence is matched by dwindling business confidence, with new figures showing a sharp fall — 62% of businesses say they are pessimistic about the future. Uncertainty over the outcome of the local government elections, and the expected fall in support for the once-dominant ANC, suggest a country that has lost its way in contrast to the heady days of growth and rising prosperity before Jacob Zuma’s ascendancy to the presidency in 2009.

While comparable economies are spending 20% of GDP on investment, South Africa lags far behind at enormous cost to us all.

While the formation of the government of national unity after the May 2024 general election was intended, among other things, to boost the economy, it has been a case of promising much but delivering little.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts through his Vulindlela initiative have helped restore some stability to state-owned enterprises, especially Transnet and Eskom. Power supply and logistics may now be more reliable, but electricity prices especially are proving a brake on economic growth. Will these tentative moves at reform outlast the Ramaphosa presidency?

We may argue over whether the manner in which BEE and preferential procurement are implemented are major brakes on growth, but they certainly require reform, while municipalities that were often the backbone of local economies now hinder investment.

South Africa may have traditionally relied on the free-spending consumer to boost growth, but the only lasting solution is fixed investment growth, which itself is a function of the all-elusive confidence. As of now, fixed investment is at 13.2% of GDP, which economists say is not enough to maintain infrastructure and expand services as the population grows.

While comparable economies are spending 20% of GDP on investment, South Africa lags far behind at enormous cost to us all. We need 30% or more if South Africa is going to live up to the lofty promises made by our politicians. The alternative is growth in the doldrums and an economy unable to meet the people’s needs.