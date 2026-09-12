TEBOGO KHAAS | SAPS legal dispute raises ethical questions on loyalty

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The latest instalment in the turmoil engulfing the South African Police Service (SAPS) raises an ethical question beyond the personalities occupying senior positions: when a state lawyer advises a public official, to whom does that lawyer owe allegiance?

It was reported that suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has lodged a complaint with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) against SAPS litigation chief Maj-Gen Dipuo Ramorena-Tsoai, an attorney.

Masemola reportedly alleges that Ramorena-Tsoai advised him on disciplinary action involving senior SAPS officials, including Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, but later supplied information to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) about matters on which she had advised him. He alleges this happened without his consent or waiver of legal professional privilege.

These are serious allegations that must still be tested, and Ramorena-Tsoai must be given an opportunity to respond. But whatever the merits, the controversy presents an ethical conundrum.

Who is the client of a lawyer employed by the state?

Is it the individual office-holder seeking advice, the office occupied by that person, the institution — in this case the SAPS — or ultimately the state and, indirectly, the public?

These distinctions determine where professional loyalty begins and ends.

The LPC’s code of conduct requires legal practitioners to maintain honesty and integrity and treat their clients’ interests as paramount, subject to their duties to the court, justice, the law and professional ethics. They must also maintain legal professional privilege and confidentiality as required by law.

Legal professional privilege exists for good reason. A person seeking legal advice must be able to disclose damaging facts without fearing that the lawyer might later become a witness against them.

Government is no different.

Senior public officials arguably have a particular need for candid legal advice. Police commissioners, directors-general, ministers and executives make decisions with serious legal consequences. We should want them asking what the law permits, what they must do and where the boundaries lie.

If officials believe today’s legal adviser might become tomorrow’s investigative witness, candour will diminish. Officials may disclose less, seek advice later or avoid legal services.

That would be disastrous for ethical governance. Yet the opposite proposition is equally troubling.

The SAPS controversy provides South Africa with an opportunity to draw that line

Legal professional privilege cannot become a cloak behind which wrongdoing is concealed. The presence of a lawyer cannot transform unlawful conduct into protected conduct, nor can public officials immunise questionable activities simply by introducing an attorney into the conversation.

What should a government lawyer do when professional information points to possible corruption or abuse of office?

Remain silent? Report it? Withdraw? Or disclose only where legislation or professional rules impose a duty? There are no easy answers.

The matter becomes more complicated when a lawyer moves — or is alleged to have moved — from adviser to witness.

A lawyer may be compelled to disclose information, but that does not automatically mean they should participate in proceedings against someone they once had advised.

Conflict of interest, confidentiality, privilege, statutory reporting obligations and the administration of justice may each require separate consideration.

The controversy intersects with South Africa’s unresolved whistleblower-protection challenge.

Can a state lawyer become a whistleblower over information obtained through a professional relationship?

If the answer is never, lawyers who encounter serious wrongdoing may be forced to choose between professional silence and ethical complicity.

If the answer is always, the confidence on which the attorney-client relationship depends is undermined.

Neither is sustainable.

The wider context makes these questions particularly urgent. Idac itself is facing scrutiny over aspects of investigations involving senior SAPS officials, while the National Prosecuting Authority has established a panel to review the case against Masemola and other senior police officers arising from the Medicare24 tender.

We consequently have an extraordinary institutional maze: police investigating police; prosecutors reviewing investigations; lawyers becoming witnesses; senior officers accusing one another; and regulators adjudicating professional conduct.

This is bigger than Masemola and Ramorena-Tsoai.

South Africa needs clear protocols governing what happens when state lawyers encounter suspected wrongdoing

The LPC should regard the complaint not merely as a dispute between a lawyer and an alleged client, but as an opportunity to clarify the ethical responsibilities of legal practitioners employed by organs of state. The council is charged with protecting the public interest, professional integrity and the rule of law.

South Africa needs clear protocols governing what happens when state lawyers encounter suspected wrongdoing: who the client is, when privilege attaches, when disclosure is permissible or obligatory, to whom disclosures should be made, and when a lawyer must recuse or withdraw.

Public institutions require both protected disclosure and protected confidence.

Sacrifice the former and corruption flourishes in darkness. Sacrifice the latter and candid legal advice becomes impossible.

The challenge for an ethical state is therefore not to choose one over the other. It is to build institutions capable of distinguishing confidentiality that protects the rule of law from confidentiality that conceals its violation.

The SAPS controversy provides South Africa with an opportunity to draw that line.

• Khaas is founder and chairperson of Public Interest SA.