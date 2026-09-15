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When Hulk Hogan said: 'Never forget to train, eat your vitamins and say your prayers,' what people didn't realise is that 'vitamins' meant steroids. PICTURE: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES

Story audio is generated using AI

Since so many people are talking about the 1980s lately, this might be the perfect time to talk about one of the most fun products of that time period: professional wrestling.

Anyone who is old enough remembers the over-the-top performance art form known then as WWF, which was basically a soap opera in a boxing ring where men in tights argued and jumped on each other for the crowd’s entertainment.

Professional wrestling still exists today, but the 1980s and 1990s were certainly the heyday of the attraction, led by the late heroic figure, Hulk Hogan (born Terry Bollea), the late Andre the Giant (born André Roussimoff), and the comedic Doink the Clown (portrayed by the late Matthew Osborne).

But in all honesty, the latest bout of hype around the 1980s has nothing to do with professional wrestling. It also has little to do with the blockbuster biopic about the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, starring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. No. This time, the buzz around the 80s concerns AI image generators.

Those who are chronically online and keeping up with the latest trends in memes and social media challenges are already familiar with the trend where people use ChatGPT to generate images of how they would look in the 1980s.

Thanks to this latest trend, you might have come across AI-generated images of your friend, neighbour, cousin, colleague, or even your client in a Michael Jackson-esque Jheri curl, or a high-top fade, or large gold hoop earrings, but almost always in a neon blue and purple windbreaker jacket.

During the very same week, a former researcher for AI company Anthropic, Jacob Coxon, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn that there was a high chance that humanity could lose control of AI and that the technology could “destroy humanity” within the decade if guardrails are not put in place.

The warning also came hot on the heels of the Hugging Face incident, where OpenAI reported an instance where AI models bypassed testing safety controls, breached their hosting platform, and created a dashboard where they co-ordinated action that they were not prompted to undertake.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei if he earnestly believed Coxon’s assertion that there was a high chance that AI could destroy humanity. Amodei’s verbatim response was as clear as a bakkie’s mud-stained window in the bushveld during a flash flood.

“So you know, I … I, you know, it’s, it’s funny. I … I agree with Jacob much more than I disagree with him, you know? And, and, and it’s, it’s you know, it’s … it’s an interesting resignation, because when he left, he said, you know: ‘I think Anthropic is the most responsible player,’ right? ‘I think Anthropic is the most aware of these issues.’

“He wasn’t calling out us. He was calling out the dynamic of the industry, as a whole, moving too fast. Now, I, you know, I think I already said, you know, these sort of unconditional probabilities, I used to kind of talk in that way, because it’s an easy way to express [that] I think there’s some chance things go wrong, but, you know, it’s not all that high.

“But, again, I think it’s more illuminating to think in terms of, you know, how did he compose those probabilities? What are the paths in which things go well, and what are the paths in which things go poorly?

“And so, instead of saying, you know: ‘it’s a 10% chance,’ that sounds like it’s a roll of the dice. I think it’s much more illuminating to say: ‘well, that forks into different paths, and if we take the right paths, then the chance of something going wrong is very low. If we take the wrong paths, then the chance of something going wrong could be even higher than that.’ And so, let’s focus on our agency and our ability to take the right paths instead of the wrong paths.”

However, as recently as July, the AI products that are available in B2B solutions don’t seem to be getting rave reviews across the board, with companies that retrenched employees to replace them with AI immediately regretting their decision.

Is AI technology so advanced that it is about to reshape the global economy and trigger human extinction, or is it so nascent that it cannot handle basic tasks in the global work market without human intervention guiding it along? Could it really be both?

According to CNBC, Ford is reportedly rehiring human engineers to fix issues that AI has struggled with, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and IBM are also refocusing on human capital after making layoffs while investing in artificial intelligence technology.

Is AI technology so advanced that it is about to reshape the global economy and trigger human extinction, or is it so nascent that it cannot handle basic tasks in the global work market without human intervention guiding it along? Could it really be both?

The answer, as this appears at the moment, seems to lie in an age-old principle of professional wrestling called “kayfabe”. Merriam-Webster describes kayfabe as: “the tacit agreement between professional wrestlers and their fans to pretend that overtly staged wrestling events, stories, characters, et cetera, are genuine.”

What makes the idea of kayfabe make sense in the world of AI is the list of AI companies that are preparing to go ahead with initial public offerings (IPOs) soon, in the order of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which had the biggest IPO in history at over $1-trillion earlier this year.

As of this writing, Anthropic is targeting October this year for an IPO. Sam Altman’s OpenAI is preparing for one in 2027. Companies such as Moonshot AI, Cohere, and Databricks are also reportedly thinking of throwing their names into the big AI IPO hat.

Also of concern is the great AI race between the US and China. Asked if he believed the US should slow down the development of AI over concerns for humanity, Senator Ted Cruz said China will continue to develop its large language models regardless, even quipping that if humanity is to get annihilated by AI, he would rather it be destroyed by American AI than Chinese AI.

A third concern that might explain why even AI company bosses want the development of super intelligent and advanced AI to slow down is that more and more companies are opting to use open-source AI solutions rather than the solutions offered by AI giants, meaning it will be harder for the established companies to monopolise the industry if a boom occurs.

If an AI company CEO is planning an IPO in an environment where the world’s opinions on AI are increasingly polarised, what narrative would they want ordinary people and the market to believe? The narrative that AI is a jobber tech in the order of Doink the Clown or an unstoppable, relentless, and dangerous monster in the order of Andre the Giant?

Many have not seen quite enough to warrant concern that the tech is powerful enough to choke-slam the human race into extinction ... just yet.