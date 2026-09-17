EDITORIAL | Trump’s visa restrictions are a threat to Springbok supporters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If things don’t change over the coming months or years, the biggest worry is that black rugby supporters will find it extremely difficult to travel to the US for the World Cup in 2031.

Story audio is generated using AI

Just like that, US President Donald Trump has lived up to his threats against South Africa by announcing visa restrictions on some officials and this could have serious repercussions for rugby supporters.

The highly unpredictable Trump announced the restrictions this week as his administration continues with the false claim that South Africa’s government racially discriminates against white minority Afrikaners.

Trump has continuously run on the untrue narrative and he has criticised South Africa’s policies aimed at addressing racial inequality that his government insists discriminate against Afrikaners who are mainly descendants of Dutch and French settlers.

International relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola has labelled Trump’s latest stunt as ‘mischaracterisation’ and he and his diplomats are going to have their hands full over the coming months.

The turn of events comes hot on the heels of the Springboks, and mostly South African expats, taking over Baltimore in the US during the final match of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand last weekend.

Rassie Erasmus’s men beat the All Blacks to win the four-match series 3-1 in front of a lively crowd that had a good number of travelling South African supporters as well as those who live in the US.

The match between the Boks and All Blacks was to expose the game of rugby in the country and judging by the response, the Americans have an appetite for the oval ball game.

If things don’t change over the coming months or years, the biggest worry is that black rugby supporters will find it extremely difficult to travel to the US for the tournament.

It was also to gauge interest from supporters because the US are hosting the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2033, both of which are likely to generate a lot of interest from South Africans.

Last year, Trump approved a programme offering refugee status to Afrikaners and, given his record of barely disguised racially discriminatory behaviour, it would not be surprising if black rugby supporters are impacted the most by any visa restrictions if they want to travel to the Rugby World Cup.

If things don’t change over the coming months or years, the biggest worry is that black rugby supporters will find it extremely difficult to travel to the US for the tournament.

Black South Africans and many others from the African continent had serious difficulties obtaining visas on time for the 2026 Fifa World Cup and this is the similar fate likely to befall rugby fans.

It is not only about sport, as ordinary citizens who may want to travel for leisure or business to the US may be affected by the latest restrictions, at times with serious repercussions.