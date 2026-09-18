TEBOGO KHAAS | Reflecting on one year of the Madlanga commission

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A year ago, South Africa embarked on an extraordinary exercise in institutional introspection. The Madlanga commission of inquiry was established to investigate grave allegations of criminal infiltration, political interference and corruption within parts of our criminal justice system as alleged by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

After 176 days of public hearings, it is tempting to measure its significance by the drama that has unfolded before it: explosive allegations, contested testimony, questionable financial transactions and the uncomfortable spectacle of senior law-enforcement officials being required to account publicly for their conduct.

But that would miss the larger point.

The ultimate value of the Madlanga commission will not be determined by how riveting its hearings have been. It will be determined by what South Africa does with what they have revealed.

Over the past year, the commission has heard allegations concerning interference in investigations, relationships between law-enforcement officials and alleged criminal networks, intelligence failures, unexplained financial relationships, and institutional weaknesses across parts of the criminal justice system.

Not every allegation will be sustained. Some witnesses have vigorously disputed evidence presented against them; others have offered competing explanations. That is precisely why President Cyril Ramaphosa established a judicial commission rather than conducting a national trial by television.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and his fellow commissioners will ultimately separate allegation from evidence, inference from fact, and institutional weakness from individual misconduct.

Yet something larger has already emerged.

The commission has exposed vulnerabilities within institutions upon which our constitutional democracy depends.

Police officers exercise coercive powers. Crime Intelligence holds some of the country’s most sensitive information. The Hawks investigate organised crime and corruption. Prosecutors determine whether cases proceed through our courts.

If any of these institutions becomes vulnerable to improper influence, the consequences extend far beyond individual acts of corruption.

Criminal syndicates do not need to capture an entire institution. Sometimes they need only compromise the right person at the right point in the system.

An investigation can disappear. An intelligence report can be suppressed. A docket can be compromised. A suspect can receive advance warning. A prosecution can be weakened. And an honest investigator can suddenly find himself or herself isolated.

After a year largely devoted to examining what went wrong, the commission is increasingly confronting the harder question: what do we do about it?

This is why this week’s testimony by World Bank anti-corruption specialist Laura Pop was particularly timely.

After a year largely devoted to examining what went wrong, the commission is increasingly confronting the harder question: what do we do about it?

Drawing on international experience, Pop introduced the possibility of extraordinary, once-off integrity evaluations for senior and high-risk officials where ordinary criminal investigations, disciplinary proceedings and conventional vetting may prove insufficient.

The proposition deserves serious consideration — but also considerable caution.

South Africa cannot embark on an indiscriminate purge of public servants. Nor should an integrity process become another weapon through which institutional, political or factional battles are fought.

Any extraordinary integrity mechanism must therefore be established in law, independently administered, evidence-based and constitutionally compliant. Those subjected to it must enjoy procedural fairness and appropriate rights of review.

But constitutionalism should equally not become an excuse for institutional paralysis.

There is an important distinction between prosecution, discipline and integrity assessment.

Prosecution addresses criminal culpability. Discipline addresses misconduct. Integrity assessment addresses whether someone remains suitable to occupy a sensitive position of public trust.

These questions overlap, but they are not identical.

An official need not first be convicted of corruption before legitimate questions arise about unexplained wealth, serious conflicts of interest or relationships incompatible with a sensitive public office.

Equally compelling was Pop’s distinction between financial declaration and financial verification.

Equally compelling was Pop’s distinction between financial declaration and financial verification.

For years, public officials have been required to declare financial interests. But a declaration is only as useful as the state’s capacity to verify it. Where legitimate income bears little apparent relationship to assets or lifestyle, the state must possess lawful mechanisms to establish the source of that wealth.

A form sitting in a government filing cabinet is not an integrity system.

There is, however, another danger we must avoid.

South Africans should resist the easy conclusion that everybody in law enforcement is corrupt.

Much of what has emerged before the commission became possible precisely because principled police officers, investigators, prosecutors, whistleblowers and public servants remain prepared to resist wrongdoing — sometimes at enormous personal and professional cost.

Institutional reform must therefore achieve two things simultaneously: remove those who abuse public power while protecting those who exercise it honourably.

Indeed, compromised systems do not merely enable the corrupt; they frequently punish the ethical.

Indeed, compromised systems do not merely enable the corrupt; they frequently punish the ethical. Honest officials can find themselves marginalised, transferred, investigated or professionally isolated because they refuse to participate in wrongdoing.

The commission must also guard against extrapolating too readily from individual cases to entire institutions. Justice Madlanga himself has questioned whether the evidence before the commission provides a sufficiently large window through which to make findings of systemic compromise.

That caution is necessary.

But caution cannot become complacency.

The question confronting South Africa is no longer simply whether particular officials acted improperly. It is whether our criminal justice institutions possess sufficient safeguards to detect, resist and survive attempts at criminal infiltration.

That is why the commission must ultimately leave us with more than findings about individuals.

South Africa requires stronger appointment processes for sensitive positions, meaningful financial verification, effective lifestyle audits, independent integrity mechanisms and consequences for those who abuse positions of public trust.

We must also confront the revolving-door problem whereby officials leave institutions under a cloud only to resurface elsewhere in the state.

We must also confront the revolving-door problem whereby officials leave institutions under a cloud only to resurface elsewhere in the state. Removing a compromised official from one institution achieves little if that person simply migrates to another position of influence.

The hearings will eventually end. The television cameras will leave. Public attention will move elsewhere.

That is when the real test of the Madlanga commission begins.

We can prosecute individuals where the evidence warrants it. We can discipline officials where misconduct is established. But if we leave untouched the institutional weaknesses that permitted interference, corruption or infiltration to flourish, we will merely treat the symptoms while preserving the disease.

South Africa cannot afford another commission five or 10 years from now investigating essentially the same failures under different names.

The lasting legacy of the Madlanga commission should therefore not merely be an authoritative record of what went wrong.

It should provide a blueprint for ensuring that it cannot so easily happen again.

Accountability is indispensable. But institutional repair is now the greater task.

Khaas is founder and chairperson of Public Interest SA.

Sunday Times