BEJANI CHAUKE | Sunday Times relied on unproven allegations and inferences

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Bejani Chauke, Mal­colm X, Brown Mogotsi and Kerry Wash­ing­ton as Olivia Pope have been mem­bers of the shad­owy world of the fixer — but in the case of the South Afric­ans were exposed as bum­blers.

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I have noted the references made to me in Makhudu Sefara’s September 13 article “Fixing the fixers, Madlanga commission shatters the illusion of control”.

The article relies on allegations attributed to Arthur Fraser and on inferences drawn around the Phala Phala matter. Those allegations remain unproven, contested and, in important respects, already answered by me before competent institutions, including the public protector and the Hawks, as well as in public responses to media inquiries.

It is therefore necessary to place on record that allegation is not evidence, repetition is not verification and proximity to political office is not proof of wrongdoing.

If the article treats Arthur Fraser’s account as placing me at the centre of the Phala Phala matter, it must also confront a material difficulty: I have noted a published and an uninitialled document which Fraser has distanced himself from on the basis that it was not initialled by him.

Of material note, a journalist acquaintance of Fraser presented me with alleged drafts of the document to extort financial gain from me. Having done nothing wrong, I did not yield; in any event, I do not give in to extortion.

A striking coincidence links this article to the spurious allegations made by Fraser in a recent podcast, which alleges that a bribe of R50m was sought to collapse the Phala Phala case, and an appointment to a position of his choice in government. A fair account cannot rely on Fraser’s claims where they appear convenient and ignore the unresolved questions that arise from the very documents and assertions on which those claims purport to rest. The Sunday Times therefore cannot rely on peddled narratives as fact.

Describing me as ‘a fixer and a back channel influence peddling person who is a liability to President Ramaphosa’ is not analysis; it is a label I take exception to.

The article’s further references to my private residence, its proximity to the president’s residence, my assignments as special envoy to the president, and the attempt to link me to the Section 89 independent panel report are speculative and unfair. None of these facts establishes illegality, impropriety or participation in any unlawful scheme. Presenting them as part of a chain of suspicion without sufficient evidentiary grounding invites readers to draw conclusions the facts themselves do not support.

Regarding Gen Lebeya’s reference to me at the Madlanga commission in connection with an alleged meeting with Paul O’Sullivan, I deny the allegation. Your article repeats the allegation without verification or contacting me.

Describing me as “a fixer and a back channel influence peddling person who is a liability to President Ramaphosa” is not analysis; it is a label I take exception to. For the record, I served officially as a political adviser to the president and later resigned. Thereafter, the president appointed me as his special envoy on matters assigned from time to time. Those roles were formal, known, and explainable. They should not be recast, through insinuation, as evidence of shadow authority or improper influence; I was an official of state carrying out organ-of-state obligations.

I reject any characterisation of my conduct that suggests illegality, impropriety, bad faith, personal enrichment or the exercise of unauthorised power. Allegations relating to Phala Phala or any associated matter are not admitted. My meeting with the late president Hage Geingob was in my capacity as the president’s special envoy, on a national-security matter. As I have stated before, that visit had nothing to do with the theft at Phala Phala.

For the avoidance of doubt, I deny that I acted unlawfully, outside any lawful mandate, or for any improper purpose. I reject the proposition that discretion, proximity to political office or involvement in sensitive public matters can properly be equated with wrongdoing. Where my name is associated with contested events, processes or persons, that association must not be treated as proof of misconduct, culpability or participation in any unlawful scheme.

Reputational harm arises when allegations are repeated without adequate context and without distinguishing between allegation, evidence, finding and legal conclusion. I therefore place on record that any public reference to me should be framed with due regard to fairness, accuracy, context and the basic principle that disputed allegations are not facts.

A senior editor of a national newspaper, and a leader within the South African National Editors’ Forum, ought to appreciate the difference between scrutiny and insinuation. Many of the relevant facts are already on record. At the very least, fairness requires the Sunday Times to seek my comment before presenting contested allegations and associations in a way that could damage my reputation.

My objection is not to scrutiny. It is to a mode of public commentary that collapses allegation, association and inference into guilt. If the debate about accountability in South Africa is to retain its integrity, it must apply the same standard to everyone: facts must be tested, allegations qualified, and reputations must not be sacrificed to a compelling political narrative.