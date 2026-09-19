DUNCAN PIETERSE | SA set for economic growth after reforms in electricity sector

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Building a track record of fiscal delivery has been a priority for the National Treasury in the past three years. Ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on October 21, we can confirm that we remain on track to deliver on our fiscal targets even though the outlook for growth and inflation has deteriorated since the current Middle East war began.

Our fiscal strategy is anchored by two objectives: first, to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio in the 2025/26 fiscal year and then reduce it. Second, to run growing primary surpluses – where revenue exceeds non-interest spending by an ever wider margin.

We have now run primary surpluses for three consecutive years and are on track to deliver a fourth. This is the first time we have achieved this since the 2008 global financial crisis.

When government revenue exceeds non-interest spending, there is a surplus available that can be used to meet our debt obligations and, importantly, to reduce the debt that needs to be financed over time. That is what allows debt to stabilise as a percentage of GDP and, ultimately, to start declining.

A growing primary surplus is a critical anchor of our fiscal strategy because as debt declines, the resultant fiscal credibility translates into higher growth and job creation by creating the enabling conditions for greater investment. This year, we are projecting a primary surplus of around R131bn. That is R100bn more than it was three years ago.

The latest monthly revenue numbers show collections running ahead of budget estimates despite the fuel levy relief, thanks mainly to strong corporate income tax collections

We remain confident that the debt-to-GDP ratio has stabilised in 2025/26 in line with our strategy, and that it will decline over the medium term.

When businesses and investors have confidence in a country’s fiscal path, they demand a lower risk premium to hold its assets. And when that risk premium is lower, the cost of borrowing declines across the economy.

That matters for businesses that desire to expand and employ more people. It matters for households that need to take on longer-term credit. It matters for small and medium-sized businesses that need finance to invest and grow.

So when we emphasise the need for fiscal sustainability, it is not simply about balancing the government’s books. It is about creating the conditions for higher economic growth and faster job creation, and ensuring we have the resources to protect the most vulnerable in society.

It has helped that we ended the 2025/26 fiscal year in March on a positive note, outperforming the revenue and expenditure projections in the February budget. The current year has continued to exceed our expectations. The latest monthly revenue numbers show collections running ahead of budget estimates despite the fuel levy relief, thanks mainly to strong corporate income tax collections.

Robust revenue will help to buffer the fiscal framework. But we are also firmly focused on making government spending more efficient and more effective.

The finance minister will also provide an update at the MTBPS on the government’s reforms under Operation Vulindlela to boost economic growth and investment. One of the most important of these is the restructuring of the electricity industry.

The government’s intention to create a more competitive electricity market goes back to the early days of democratic South Africa. The 1998 white paper on energy policy said Eskom would be restructured into separate generation and transmission companies over time. It also said open access to the country’s transmission lines was a prerequisite for a competitive market.

Changes to our electricity regulatory regime have allowed private investment in renewable energy projects to surge over the past five years, helping to restore a reliable supply of electricity

In the decades since, more than 100 countries have reformed their electricity sectors and restructured their vertically integrated utilities. The experience of countries such as India has been that creating a competitive market with a fully independent transmission operator can power rapid economic growth and affordable electricity.

In South Africa, changes to our electricity regulatory regime have allowed private investment in renewable energy projects to surge over the past five years, helping to restore a reliable supply of electricity. The changes have led to unprecedented investment by the private sector in electricity generation in South Africa.

This will completely transform our economy and drive down electricity prices. However, we have to ensure that these new generators have fair and equal access to the grid and that, once they are on the grid, the system operator dispatches their power on a level playing field with Eskom power.

The restructuring of Eskom to establish an independent transmission company is a key enabler to unlock the massive investment we need in transmission infrastructure, because it removes the inherent conflict of interest in vertically integrated monopolies such as Eskom. When the government implemented the multiyear R234bn Eskom debt relief package in 2023, one condition was the unbundling of Eskom to create a fully independent state-owned transmission company.

It was therefore no accident when the National Transmission Company of South Africa was established two years ago as a subsidiary of Eskom. The next step is to secure its independence by transferring ownership and control of the assets to an independent transmission system operator (TSO).

The TSO, an independent state-owned company with its own balance sheet and transparent cash flows, will be better placed to raise funding in the market at competitive rates and to partner with the private sector to deliver the transmission infrastructure South Africa desperately needs to drive higher growth.

The creation of the TSO will be done in a manner that ensures Eskom is no worse off, the transmission entity is financially sustainable, and our fiscal strategy remains on track.

There is a clear decision by the president, clear government policy and a timeline to implement it.

The government will ensure the unbundling process is carefully sequenced and managed to address all risks. And we will continue to focus on sound management of the public finances and on reforms to get South Africa’s economy growing and to unlock higher investment and faster job creation.

• Duncan Pieterse is the director-general of the National Treasury and co-chairs the Electricity Restructuring Task Team. This piece is based on a keynote address delivered at the RMB Morgan Stanley investor conference.