MAKHUDU SEFARA | Delays in DG hiring fuel ‘political economy of inefficiency’

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A submission by Public Service Commission (PSC) chair Somadoda Fikeni that the “political economy of inefficiency” deliberately renders the state chaotic for certain actors to benefit from the chaos has my head in a tailspin.

Fikeni told us at the Madlanga commission this week that broken systems allow opportunities for corruption. He said politicians and bureaucrats rely on persistent delays (we will return to this), structural roadblocks and systemic gaps to engineer an environment where accountability can easily be dodged.

Put plainly, incapable people get appointed to positions of authority, and their stay in power, even if short, unleashes mayhem from which large-scale thievery takes place.

Fikeni also noted the spectre of “performative reform” in terms of which the public is promised reform that will usher in accountability when, in fact, the performers actively stall accountability.

To say there are no good guys sounds a preposterous generalisation.

This blurs the lines between those “seeking” and those “resisting” reforms because the former, often the good guys, could merely be saying what they know needs to be said to be elected while, back at the ranch, they behave just like the latter.

To say there are no good guys sounds a preposterous generalisation. Yet, assuming there are, how do we, taking into account Fikeni’s submission, separate the good from the bad? Perhaps through outcomes. Also, not every failing entity is the embodiment of corruption.

If we take Fikeni at his words, what would we make of duds like Thapelo Amad and Kabelo Gwamanda of Al Jama-ah, who, out of relative obscurity, became mayors of Africa’s financial capital, Johannesburg?

From a distance, it appears plausible that in the absence of a clear majority by any political party, even the small parties like Al Jama-ah will get a chance to lead and showcase their capability to voters in the vain hope that they will be remembered for their amazing work ethic and how they turned the fortunes of the city around.

The corollary, however, is that those who thrust an evidently ignorant, hare-in-the-headlights Amad into the mayor’s office possibly knew that his short stay would allow them an opportunity to siphon off as much as possible. In this case, the dysfunctionality we could predict was indeed no accident. Even though it does not necessarily translate to corruption, such planned chaos must be reviewed.

Keeping it within the public service, why is the IFP’s public service & administration (PSA) minister, Mzamo Buthelezi, taking close to two years to replace a director-general (DG), the most senior position — and you’d think the most important — in his department?

If he did not have a plan to replace Yoliswa Makhasi, whose contract ended in February 2025, why did he not extend it by another year or two while sorting processes? It is not as if the minister was caught off guard and Makhasi’s contract ended abruptly. It could have been advertised two or three months before Makhasi’s contract lapsed. Indeed, this should be standard.

How outrageous is this? A minister replacing a DG who left in February last year, assuming he knew in 2024 already that the contract was coming to an end, will now only replace her in about December, almost 24 months later, if we are lucky.

The minister, however, is happy that recruitment “commenced within the eight-month period as prescribed in regulation 65” and the post was advertised on April 25. The rules, firstly, are too lax. The minister’s answer also surfaces a disturbingly lackadaisical attitude — “We complied; what’s the rush?” [6

What is more shocking, though, is that the recruitment process was stalled “due to the unavailability of the ministers who were part of the selection” panel. Right there is an unanticipated challenge — ministers couldn’t find time to be part of a selection panel for a DG. How hard can it be? So the IFP minister could not find another minister and a couple of DGs to sit with him to select, interview and appoint in good time? I can’t get it — what are the other ministers busy with? What’s in their diaries that couldn’t be moved around? It must be so big that it impacted our lives or resolved some of the many crises our country faces, right?

The process has had to be restarted because when the important people finally found time, they discovered too late that the quality of the wannabe DGs was low. Now we are back at square one. “Assuming that the shortlist will take place by the end of August 2026, the post is projected to be filled within a period of four months starting September 2026.” We must pray and hope their important diaries didn’t and don’t clash. Otherwise, the department will remain rudderless for much longer.

How outrageous is this? A minister replacing a DG who left in February last year, assuming he knew in 2024 already that the contract was coming to an end, will now only replace her in about December, almost 24 months later, if we are lucky. That’s the IFP, GNU standard.

When Fikeni says there is, in government, a “political economy of inefficiency”, I can’t help but believe his own minister is engaged in this deliberate perpetuation of the DG’s vacancy for reasons only he knows. From what Fikeni told the Madlanga commission, this is the very “façade” of wanting to be seen to be implementing change, in this case replacing a DG, without taking concrete steps to ensure that it happens.

In any case, the PSA is supposed to be an example of how to run public administration. It is to the PSA, not Sars or the National Treasury, that we should look for best practice in statecraft. Now the IFP, which is in charge of it, can’t even fill a senior, important position that will help them deliver services of quality faster. In the circumstances, what can they deliver if they can’t even fill a post?