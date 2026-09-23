ANDILE LUNGISA | Tribute to Comrade Songezo Mjongile

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Songezo Mjongile, who the writer remembers for his commitment to African nationalism and radical economic transformation. Picture:

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We pay tribute to Comrade Songezo Mjongile as a disciplined activist, an African nationalist and a committed advocate for the economic liberation of the black majority.

Comrade Songezo believed that the principal obstacle confronting our people and the National Democratic Revolution was the continued concentration of economic power in the hands of White Monopoly Capital. He maintained that political freedom would remain incomplete for as long as the land, minerals, financial institutions and commanding heights of the economy remained beyond the ownership and control of the majority.

He supported the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to make provision for the expropriation of property, particularly land, without compensation. For him, land reform was not merely an administrative programme. It was necessary for restoring the dignity, sovereignty and productive capacity of the African people.

Comrade Songezo advocated state ownership and control of the South African Reserve Bank. He rejected private ownership of an institution occupying such a strategic position in the national economy. He believed that the Reserve Bank should serve the developmental priorities of the country and not narrow private interests.

He was one of the leading advocates of a Mining Charter requiring a minimum of 30% black ownership, followed by a gradual increase to 51% within five years. He understood that transformation could not be reduced to participation at the margins. Black people had to acquire effective ownership, management authority and control within the mining economy.

He further called for greater state ownership and control of natural monopolies and strategically important enterprises, including Sasol and ArcelorMittal. These enterprises occupy critical positions within the energy, steel and industrial sectors. Their strategic capabilities should therefore be directed towards national development, industrialisation and employment creation.

Comrade Songezo supported the establishment of a state bank. Such an institution would operate as a resource bank for black people, workers, small businesses, emerging industrialists and historically excluded communities. Its purpose would be to expand access to capital and finance productive economic activity.

He demanded a fundamental change in the structure of the South African economy. He argued that no less than 60% of all minerals extracted in South Africa should be beneficiated within the borders of the country. South Africa could not remain an exporter of raw materials and an importer of finished goods produced from those same resources.

He supported the nationalisation of strategic minerals, including platinum, to increase the fiscal and industrial capacity of the state. The mineral wealth of South Africa had to serve the developmental needs of its people and finance national priorities.

Comrade Songezo also called for an urgent review of black economic empowerment policies to ensure their effective alignment with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act. He believed that empowerment policy had to address unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment, particularly among young black people. Transformation had to benefit the majority and not merely create a small class of politically connected beneficiaries.

He called for the review of South Africa’s trade policies in support of industrialisation. Trade policy had to protect domestic productive capacity, promote local manufacturing, support black industrialists and create sustainable employment.

He understood the national movement as the principal instrument through which the African majority could organise itself and pursue its historical mission.

His political orientation was grounded in the foundational principles of the Congress Youth League established by AP Mda, Mxolisi Majombozi, Anton Muziwakhe Lembede and the generation of 1944.

In the Policy of the Congress Youth League, Lembede stated: “Africa is a black man’s country. Africans are the natives of Africa and they have inhabited Africa, their Motherland, from time immemorial; Africa belongs to them.”

Lembede further declared: “Africans are one. Out of the heterogeneous tribes, there must emerge a homogeneous nation. The basis of national unity is the nationalistic feeling of the Africans, the feeling of being Africans irrespective of tribal connection, social status, educational attainment or economic class.”

These principles shaped Comrade Songezo’s understanding of African nationalism. He believed in the unity of Africans beyond tribal, regional and class divisions. He understood the national movement as the principal instrument through which the African majority could organise itself and pursue its historical mission.

The generation of 1944 established the Youth League and helped to produce the political programme that eventually delivered political freedom. Comrade Songezo believed that each generation was required to identify and execute its own historical responsibility.

In the words of Frantz Fanon: “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it.”

Comrade Songezo’s generation identified its mission as the attainment of economic freedom in our lifetime. This meant that black people in general, and Africans in particular, had to secure ownership and control of South Africa’s land, minerals, financial institutions and productive resources.

He cautioned against celebrating a freedom that did not include control of the country’s natural and economic resources. Political rights were essential, but they had to be accompanied by economic power, national sovereignty and material improvement in the lives of the people.

Comrade Songezo also believed in maintaining strong relations within the Tripartite Alliance. He regarded the unity of the ANC, SACP and the Cosatu as strategically important to the advancement of the National Democratic Revolution.

We remember Comrade Songezo Mjongile for his commitment to African nationalism, radical economic transformation and organisational unity. His contribution must be assessed not only through the positions he occupied, but also through the programme he advanced.

The responsibility of the present generation is to continue the work of economic liberation, restore ownership of the country to its people and place South Africa’s wealth at the service of the African majority.

May the revolutionary spirit of Comrade Songezo Mjongile continue to guide the struggle for land, dignity, sovereignty and economic freedom.