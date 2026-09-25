EDITORIAL | Let’s name and shame all the Lawrence Mudzinganyamas out there

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It was immensely satisfying to watch the fallout that followed the Lawrence Mudzinganyama incident this week.

The businessman, who appears to be suffering from a severe case of toxic masculinity, made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being caught on video threatening to put a bullet in the head of a woman who had rejected his advances at a Sandton nightclub.

Not only has Mudzinganyama been arrested, but Moriel Infrastructure Group, where he served as chairperson and director, hurriedly announced it had terminated its association with him, saying his conduct was “inconsistent with the organisation’s values”.

Steyn City cancelled his lease at the upmarket estate, and the departments of transport and public works have launched probes into his company.

In a gratifying turn of events, it is Mudzinganyama who is now in the firing line. And the brave, unnamed, woman who secretly recorded the threat on her cellphone is a shoo-in for the next Order of Mendi for Bravery.

But how did Mudzinganyama come to the opinion that any woman who rebuffs his advances should be killed? Or at least threatened with murder? Where, and at what stage of life, do beliefs such as this take hold?

Reactions to the surge of fiery commentary have been telling. Comments by men, in particular, offer a glimpse into some of the reasons why South Africa has struggled to contain violence against women.

The viral confrontation comes at a time when many South Africans are speaking out publicly on femicide and gender-based violence, sparked by the recent discovery of the bodies of nine murdered women in Ekurhuleni.

Reactions to the surge of fiery commentary have been telling. Comments by men, in particular, offer a glimpse into some of the reasons why South Africa has struggled to contain violence against women.

South Africans are an outspoken bunch, especially on social media. Viewpoints abound, some considered and insightful, others well-intentioned but impractical, and yet others clouded by hatred and poisonous misogyny.

Sporting heroes such as Temba Bavuma and Siya Kolisi were among the many men to this week condemn the scourge and call on men to do better.

In an emotional social media post, the Springbok rugby captain said South African men needed to acknowledge and accept that they were the problem and needed help urgently “because without asking for help, this will continue”.

“GBV in our country has been going on for far too long. We can’t just sit back and act like nothing is happening,” Kolisi said.

Bavuma, the Proteas cricket captain, said part of the conversation was for men to “play a bigger part as providers but also protectors of our females”.

He said it was sad that “there are people out there who feel [they have] a level of control over other people’s lives” and spoke about “shifting the mindsets of people who feel they can do as they please”.

Both Bavuma and Kolisi are heroes to hundreds of thousands of young boys across the country — and the globe — and their comments carry massive impact. We applaud them, and other men, for speaking out and encourage them to do so more often, in their loudest voices.

They, and many other intelligent men, have taken collective responsibility for the heinous state of affairs.

But, sadly, some males have been unable to see further than what they perceive to be a personal attack on themselves. Some have bizarrely blamed foreigners. Many have laboured the fact that more men are murdered each year than women. They have missed the point entirely.

Yes, men kill men. Some women kill men. And sometimes women kill other women. No one disagrees that violent crime is a pervasive crisis that needs urgent attention. But general crime and GBV are not mutually exclusive. Nor can they be thrown into the same basket.

Shockingly, several social media posts have argued that GBV will continue until South African women learn not to disrespect men. These comments are terrifying because they reveal how some men justify physical violence against a woman.

Just as that brave woman in a Sandton nightclub did, let us all publicly expose these misogynists when we cross their paths. We must embark on a relentless campaign of naming and shaming perpetrators and send a loud and clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated in our country, and that those guilty of such actions will be cast out of society like the pariahs they are.